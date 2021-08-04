O'HARA: Lions benefiting from moving Pittman inside

When defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was asked earlier this week about which linebackers have made an impression on him, Pittman was the first one he mentioned.

"He's making plays on the ball," Glenn said. "He runs to the ball. You see the physical nature of him. There's a lot of things about that player I like."

Pittman signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent from Wayne State, where he was a highly productive and respected player. He was a two-time team captain (2017-18) and made the academic honor roll five times.

He spent most of his first two seasons with the Lions on the practice squad.

Pittman developed his skills while on the practice squad because of the competition he faced daily in practice.