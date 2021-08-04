TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Passing game, one for offense: Strong hands were an asset for wide receiver Quintez Cephus in his rookie season, and he showed them again Wednesday. He ripped the ball away from safety Will Harris to make a catch on a 50-50 ball. – Mike O'Hara

Explaining the flag: The Lions have welcomed officials to practice this week. The officials met with the team Tuesday night and went through some of the points of emphasis they're looking for this season. A number of players Wednesday took the opportunity to talk with the officials and get an explanation for a flag. I noticed it twice, once with with cornerback AJ Parker and another when safety Will Harris was flagged. It's good to see players taking advantage of the officials now to try an avoid penalties when it counts. – Tim Twentyman