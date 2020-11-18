NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 11

Things tightened up a bit in the NFC North with Minnesota's win over Chicago on Monday Night Football this week. The season is now deep into November, and the stretch run to determine standings in the division and the NFC playoff picture is fast approaching.

The Packers are currently the top seed in the NFC with seven games remaining. Where things get interesting is that the three teams just outside the current playoff picture and on the bubble are the Bears, Vikings and Lions, in that order, which makes every game moving forward, particularly the remaining games against division opponents, critical moving forward for the four teams in the North.

Here's where things currently stand in the NFC North heading into Week 11:

GREEN BAY

Record: 7-2

Remaining schedule: at Indianapolis (6-3), vs. Chicago (5-5), vs. Philadelphia (3-5-1), at Detroit (4-5), vs. Carolina (3-7), vs. Tennessee (6-3), at Chicago (5-5)

Record of remaining opponents: 32-32-1

Toughest remaining stretch: The last two weeks of the season could end up being critical for Green Bay in securing the NFC North title and potentially the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. They host a Tennessee team Week 16 that could be fighting for a playoff spot themselves. Tennessee can run the football, and that travels in cold weather in December. Green Bay then ends the year on the road at Chicago, which is a tough place to play against a top rival.

Current NFC playoff seed (Top 7 make playoffs): No. 1 seed

Twentyman: The road to the NFC title goes straight through Green Bay. The Packers are 2-1 in the division with two games remaining against Chicago and one at Detroit Week 14. The Packers are the most complete team in the division with their offense ranked sixth in the NFL and their defense ranked ninth. Green Bay is 5-1 outside the division, with their only loss coming Week 6 against Tampa Bay.