NOTEBOOK: Stafford preparing for 11th NFL season

Where has the time gone?

Quarterback Matthew Stafford stood in front of his locker Tuesday pondering that thought for a moment after he was asked about 2019 being his 11th season. Time flies.

"It really does," Stafford said. "A lot of memories. A lot of games played. A lot of snaps that I can remember and all of it is good experience and to use it to my advantage as much as I possibly can.

"Every year I'm trying to be a better player than I was the year before and this year is no different. I put a lot of pressure on myself just to go play better and help this team win."

A new season offers a blank slate in that regard, and that's a good thing for Stafford and Detroit's offense coming off a disappointing 2018 season. Stafford dealt with a back injury that lingered last season, and he had a down year statistically for him.

Detroit's offense as whole a year ago ranked in the bottom third in the NFL in just about every major statistical category.

Head coach Matt Patricia moved on from offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter after the season and brought in veteran Darrell Bevell. Bevell's scheme is based on balance, multiplicity and toughness.

Stafford said the start of every year is exciting, whether it's year one, year five or year 11. But there's also a bit of an unknown to the start of this season. Stafford played the fewest amount of preseason snaps in his career over the last month, and he's orchestrating a new offense for the first time in four seasons.

"He's trying to get to know our players and myself as much as he can," Stafford said of Bevell. "I'm trying to get to know him and his system as best I can and try to make that thing gel as soon as possible.

"I'm excited for us to go out there and play some games and obviously learn from mistakes that are going to happen in the game and also build on some positives."