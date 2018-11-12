NOTEBOOK: Lions hit with injuries in Chicago

MISSED TACKLES

Missed tackles in the secondary usually lead to big plays. At least that was the case for the Lions Sunday. Missed tackles directly resulted in two long touchdown plays for the Bears.

Veteran safety Glover Quin has been one of the better tacklers on this defense over his six seasons in Detroit. He had an opportunity to tackle Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller along the right sideline after a completion, but bounced right off as Miller went the rest of the way untouched for a 45-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 19-0 lead at the time.

"Missed tackles are definitely frustrating all the way across the board," Patricia said after the game. "We work hard at tackling and it's something that we take a lot of pride in. But when it's not going well out on the field and when we do miss those tackles, we all feel it and we all have to do a better job with it.

"But there's a combination of, I would say, a lot of fundamentals right now that need to be better across the board. Tackling is one of them, but there are certainly a bunch of things that we need to work on from that facet."