NOTEBOOK: Lions hit with injuries in Chicago

The Detroit Lions are leaving Chicago with more than just their pride hurt after a 34-22 loss at the hands of the Bears.
There were a few injuries to some key players that will have to be monitored this week. Most important of which will be the knee injury suffered by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.
Jones suffered the injury late in the third quarter attempting to make a catch down the right sideline over Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller. He did not return to the contest.
Jones leads all Lions receivers with five touchdowns on the year. He's caught 35 passes for 508 yards for an average of 14.5 yards per attempt.
Detroit will be severely short at receiver if his injury forces him to miss any time.
Punter Sam Martin was taken to a nearby hospital following the conclusion of the game for evaluation of an undisclosed injury. He returned to Detroit with the team, however.
The Lions were already short at tight end heading into the game with Luke Willson inactive because of a shoulder injury. They then lost second-year tight end Michael Roberts in the second half when he injured his left shoulder after making a short catch.
Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, tight end Levine Toiolo, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and running back Kerryon Johnson also left the game because of injury before returning.
View game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.
FUNDAMENTALS AND TECHNIQUES
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and a number of players talked about having to return to some of the basics following last week's double-digit loss at Minnesota. Patricia, in particular, talked about the fundamentals and techniques sometimes getting sloppy during the season when game planning takes a bigger precedent in practice than some of the core fundamental drill work.
The Lions seemed to dedicate more time for individual and position drill work at practice this week to try and fine tune some of the things Patricia thought the players were getting away from.
So to come out Sunday and show off some of the same sloppy problems that have plagued the Lions during this current three-game losing streak had to be disappointing for Patricia and Co.
Missed assignments, miscommunication and missed tackles were prevalent. There continue to be protection issues, and the Lions can't seem to find a way to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
"We'll go back and look at it on the tape and really dive into the fundamentals from that standpoint and the techniques and see what we did improve on," Patricia said. "There are definitely some that we didn't. Hopefully we improved on some of the other ones and we'll just keep building from there."
MISSED TACKLES
Missed tackles in the secondary usually lead to big plays. At least that was the case for the Lions Sunday. Missed tackles directly resulted in two long touchdown plays for the Bears.
Veteran safety Glover Quin has been one of the better tacklers on this defense over his six seasons in Detroit. He had an opportunity to tackle Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller along the right sideline after a completion, but bounced right off as Miller went the rest of the way untouched for a 45-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 19-0 lead at the time.
"Missed tackles are definitely frustrating all the way across the board," Patricia said after the game. "We work hard at tackling and it's something that we take a lot of pride in. But when it's not going well out on the field and when we do miss those tackles, we all feel it and we all have to do a better job with it.
"But there's a combination of, I would say, a lot of fundamentals right now that need to be better across the board. Tackling is one of them, but there are certainly a bunch of things that we need to work on from that facet."
It's back to work for the Lions this week trying to improve those little things with the Carolina Panthers heading to town next Sunday.