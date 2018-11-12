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NOTEBOOK: Lions hit with injuries in Chicago

Nov 11, 2018 at 07:14 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are leaving Chicago with more than just their pride hurt after a 34-22 loss at the hands of the Bears.

There were a few injuries to some key players that will have to be monitored this week. Most important of which will be the knee injury suffered by wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Jones suffered the injury late in the third quarter attempting to make a catch down the right sideline over Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller. He did not return to the contest.

Jones leads all Lions receivers with five touchdowns on the year. He's caught 35 passes for 508 yards for an average of 14.5 yards per attempt.

Detroit will be severely short at receiver if his injury forces him to miss any time.

Punter Sam Martin was taken to a nearby hospital following the conclusion of the game for evaluation of an undisclosed injury. He returned to Detroit with the team, however.

The Lions were already short at tight end heading into the game with Luke Willson inactive because of a shoulder injury. They then lost second-year tight end Michael Roberts in the second half when he injured his left shoulder after making a short catch.

Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, tight end Levine Toiolo, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and running back Kerryon Johnson also left the game because of injury before returning.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Game Photos

View game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.

National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) on special temas during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) on special temas during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) lined up at receiver during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) lined up at receiver during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions Offensive Line coach Jeff Davidson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions Offensive Line coach Jeff Davidson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive line during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive line during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) after an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) after an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 170

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs with the ball during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs with the ball during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
110 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
111 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
112 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
113 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
114 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
115 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
116 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
117 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
118 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
119 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
120 / 170

Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
121 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
122 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
123 / 170

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
124 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
125 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
126 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
127 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
128 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
129 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
130 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
131 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
132 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
133 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
134 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
135 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
136 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
137 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) attempts an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
138 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) attempts an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
139 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
140 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
141 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
142 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
143 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
144 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
145 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Air Force decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
146 / 170

Air Force decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
National Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
147 / 170

National Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Coast Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
148 / 170

Coast Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Marine Corps decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
149 / 170

Marine Corps decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
150 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
151 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
152 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
153 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
154 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
155 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
156 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
157 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
158 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
159 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
160 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
161 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
162 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
163 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
164 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
165 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
166 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
167 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
168 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
169 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
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FUNDAMENTALS AND TECHNIQUES

Lions head coach Matt Patricia and a number of players talked about having to return to some of the basics following last week's double-digit loss at Minnesota. Patricia, in particular, talked about the fundamentals and techniques sometimes getting sloppy during the season when game planning takes a bigger precedent in practice than some of the core fundamental drill work.

The Lions seemed to dedicate more time for individual and position drill work at practice this week to try and fine tune some of the things Patricia thought the players were getting away from.

So to come out Sunday and show off some of the same sloppy problems that have plagued the Lions during this current three-game losing streak had to be disappointing for Patricia and Co.

Missed assignments, miscommunication and missed tackles were prevalent. There continue to be protection issues, and the Lions can't seem to find a way to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

"We'll go back and look at it on the tape and really dive into the fundamentals from that standpoint and the techniques and see what we did improve on," Patricia said. "There are definitely some that we didn't. Hopefully we improved on some of the other ones and we'll just keep building from there."

MISSED TACKLES

Missed tackles in the secondary usually lead to big plays. At least that was the case for the Lions Sunday. Missed tackles directly resulted in two long touchdown plays for the Bears.

Veteran safety Glover Quin has been one of the better tacklers on this defense over his six seasons in Detroit. He had an opportunity to tackle Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller along the right sideline after a completion, but bounced right off as Miller went the rest of the way untouched for a 45-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 19-0 lead at the time.

"Missed tackles are definitely frustrating all the way across the board," Patricia said after the game. "We work hard at tackling and it's something that we take a lot of pride in. But when it's not going well out on the field and when we do miss those tackles, we all feel it and we all have to do a better job with it.

"But there's a combination of, I would say, a lot of fundamentals right now that need to be better across the board. Tackling is one of them, but there are certainly a bunch of things that we need to work on from that facet."

It's back to work for the Lions this week trying to improve those little things with the Carolina Panthers heading to town next Sunday.

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