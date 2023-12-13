NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 15

Week 14 of the NFL season is in the books and the four teams in the NFC North are heading into the final four-game stretch of the season.

The Lions hold a two-game lead in the division with four games remaining. They lead the Vikings by two games, who they play twice in the final four contests. They are three games up on the Packers.

Here's a look at what all four teams are facing in their remaining four games:

DETROIT

Record: 9-4

Remaining opponents: vs. Denver (7-6), at Minnesota (7-6), at Dallas (10-3), vs. Minnesota (7-6)

Strength of schedule: 31-21

Twentyman: Detroit didn't play well Sunday, falling to Chicago (28-13) at Soldier Field. A key fumble, some undisciplined penalties and overall inconsistent play plagued the Lions in a double-digit loss. It was a performance head coach Dan Campbell seemed especially irritated with after the game and both eager and confident they'll clean up this week.

Detroit has followed every loss this year with a win, and they'll be hoping to continue that trend at home Saturday night in primetime against a Broncos team that's playing pretty good ball right now winning six of their last seven contests.