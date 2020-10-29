NOTEBOOK: Lions face 'huge challenge' in Colts' defense

RB BOND

Rookie running back D’Andre Swift has said on multiple occasions how much he values the relationship he's built with veteran Adrian Peterson. The duo have become Detroit's top two running backs over the last few weeks, with Swift picking up an increased role since the bye. Swift is playing some pretty good football of late, upping his average yards per carry to 5.3 on the season.

As the two backs have started to take on the majority of the role carrying the football, Peterson said their friendship has continued to grow as well.

"He knows that I have his back and he has mine," Peterson said Thursday. "He knows that if there's anything I can help him with, I'm here. He's continuing to grow as a player and I think that's the most important thing for me, just to have that relationship with him personally and do what I can do to help him develop as a player."

Not many veteran backs would have the same approach with a rookie increasingly cutting into his carries. Peterson's carried the football 26 times the last two weeks to Swift's 23. But for Peterson, at this point in his career, it's all about winning and paying it forward. Swift is the biggest winner with that being the case.