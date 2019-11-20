NOTEBOOK: Lions activate Bryant from Reserve/Injured

MUCH RESPECT

The Lions will face a familiar foe Sunday in Washington in running back Adrian Peterson. The first 10 years of Peterson's career were spent with the Minnesota Vikings, and during that time he played against Detroit 14 times. Peterson rushed for 100 or more yards in eight of those contests and scored 11 touchdowns.

He's Washington's leading rusher (516 yards) heading into Sunday's matchup against Detroit in Washington with a 4.2 average per rush.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for him and the way he plays the game," Patricia said of Peterson. "I've had some great battles with him through the years. Just every time, I think for me, even just turning on the tape this week and watching him and what he's able to do still at a high level is just pretty amazing.

"I think it's similar to like last year with Frank Gore, when we were getting ready for him. You see those guys that have that longevity that sort of ability to keep going. It's so impressive from a coaching standpoint. I would say that he's so dangerous for us right now."