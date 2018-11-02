NOTEBOOK: How will offense perform on third down without Tate?

There are a number of keys to success Sunday for the Detroit Lions if they want to secure a victory in Minnesota, stay undefeated within the NFC North and creep back to the .500 mark at the midway point of their season.

Containing the Vikings' run game, keeping a talented Vikings' defensive front off Matthew Stafford, and winning the turnover battle are just a few of them.

Another interesting one this week will be how the Lions' offense performs on third down. Entering this contest, Detroit is 12th in the NFL converting on third down 42.3 percent of the time. But this will be the first game without their best weapon on third down this season, wide receiver Golden Tate.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has 36 completions on third down this year for a completion percentage of 60 percent and a passer rating of 93.3.

However, 15 of those 36 completions, or a little more than 40 percent, were completed to Tate. Tate's 15 grabs on third down through his first seven games were the sixth most among all receivers in the NFL this season.

Tate was clearly Stafford's security blanket on third down, something all quarterbacks seem to have. It's Adam Thielen for Kirk Cousins, Julio Jones for Matt Ryan and Davante Adams for Aaron Rodgers.

So, with his security blanket on third down now in Philadelphia, who will be Stafford's go-to guy on football's most crucial down?

"I think everybody," Stafford said this week. "I don't think it's one man's job to step in.

"I think it's just on everybody. We've got a lot weapons. We still have a ton of guys on offense that can make big plays for us. They do it probably a different way than he did it, but I still think we can be very successful in what we want to do."