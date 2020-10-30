NOTEBOOK: Decker questionable for Lions-Colts

Oct 30, 2020 at 03:10 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) is the biggest concern on the injury front for the Lions heading into the weekend. Decker was a limited participant Thursday, but sat out of practice Friday and is officially listed as questionable to play Sunday vs. Indianapolis.

Decker's been a rock at left tackle this year for the Lions. He's the 13th highest graded overall tackle by Pro Football Focus and still hasn't allowed a sack on the season. If he can't go, we could see Tyrell Crosby swing over to the left side. Detroit's got options then at right tackle with Halapoulivaati Vaitai or Matt Nelson, and Joe Dahl coming back into the starting lineup at guard.

Overall, however, the Lions are pretty healthy heading into Week 8, with no one listed as out for Sunday on Friday's injury report.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant returned to practice Thursday for the first time in nearly a month, and followed that up by practicing Friday as well, though his availability for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday remains in question.

Detroit Lions practice photos: Oct. 29

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 33

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 33

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 33

Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 33

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 33

Detroit Lions tight end Isaac Nauta (89) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 33

Matthew Stafford during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 33

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 33

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Robert Prince during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 33

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (92) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 33

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 33

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 33

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 33

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 33

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 33

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 33

Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 33

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 33

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 33

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 33

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 33

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 33

Detroit Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 33

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 33

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 33

Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 33

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 29, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Trufant practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday due to the hamstring injury he aggravated in Detroit's Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He's been dealing with the hamstring injury since Week 1, and it's limited him to just 92 snaps this season.

Amani Oruwariye and Jeff Okudah have settled into their starting roles at cornerback with Trufant out, and it's unclear what a Trufant return to the lineup might mean for the cornerback rotation. Nickel corner Justin Coleman (hamstring) was at practice for a second straight week and could potentially return off IR this weekend.

"He's getting better every week," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of Coleman this week.

Trufant is officially listed as questionable, as is cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip). Running back Adrian Peterson has been dealing with an abdomen injury, but it won't keep him from playing Sunday. 

Detroit has won their last two contests, and a win against the Colts will propel them over the .500 mark for the first time this season. The Lions are hoping to have most hands on deck for a pivotal matchup Sunday at Ford Field.

COMING OFF THE BYE

The Lions used their Week 5 bye to rest up, get a good look at what they were doing well the first month of the season and what needed to be adjusted. Detroit's coaches simplified some things schematically and played around with some personnel matchups. It led to the Lions playing much better football following the bye the last two weeks in wins over Jacksonville and Atlanta.

The Colts are coming off their bye last week and no-doubt did the same kind of self-evaluation the Lions did. They'll likely have some tweaks the Lions haven't seen on film.

"Guys that are coming off the bye week have obviously had a chance to go back and see the different things they're doing right now, whether there's different areas they're going to change, improve or throw, like you said, a few new wrinkles in there," Patricia said.

"That's always one part of the challenge of seeing the team off the bye week, plus obviously it's a team that's rested and going to be able to come in and play fast and have some fresh legs underneath them."

Patricia also pointed out the Colts had an extra week to prepare, scout and game plan for Detroit specifically. 

Detroit played arguably their most complete game of the year Week 6 in Jacksonville coming off their Week 5 bye with the extra time to prepare for the Jags. The Lions have averaged 3.7 more points per game and allowed 12.8 fewer points per game since their bye.

EXTRA POINTS

  • Since 1990, teams that have started the season 4-3 have made the playoffs 49.2 percent of the time, according to NFL Media Research. That percentage dips to 18.2 percent for teams that start the year 3-4.
  • Halloween is on Saturday. What was Patricia's go-to costume growing up? "I'm pretty sure I probably had a Darth Vader costume that I probably wore for 10 years," he said. "So yeah, it's probably still at my parents' house."
  • Entering Week 8, home teams have a .510 win percentage on the year (53-51-1). If the trend continues, it would be the second lowest home win percentage in a season since the 1970 merger (1972, .508).

Related Content

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Swift lead the Lions in carries?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. Indianapolis.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions face 'huge challenge' in Colts' defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including preparing for the Colts, improvements on defense and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions taking care of the football so far this season

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including taking care of the football, Jeff Okudah's development and more.
news

Week 8 opponent: What the Colts are saying

Find out what the Indianapolis Colts are saying as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers Lions have improved since bye week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 numbers the Detroit Lions have improved since the bye week that have helped them win the last two games.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: How has the defensive line performed the last two weeks?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 7 victory over the Falcons.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions stack wins to get back to .500

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 23-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Breaking down the Lions' game-winning drive

Four downs following the Lions' 23-22 victory over the Falcons includes the final drive, Golladay making plays, National Tight Ends Day and pass rush duo.
news

RECAP: Lions at Falcons

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 23-22 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertising