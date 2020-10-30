NOTEBOOK: Decker questionable for Lions-Colts

COMING OFF THE BYE

The Lions used their Week 5 bye to rest up, get a good look at what they were doing well the first month of the season and what needed to be adjusted. Detroit's coaches simplified some things schematically and played around with some personnel matchups. It led to the Lions playing much better football following the bye the last two weeks in wins over Jacksonville and Atlanta.

The Colts are coming off their bye last week and no-doubt did the same kind of self-evaluation the Lions did. They'll likely have some tweaks the Lions haven't seen on film.

"Guys that are coming off the bye week have obviously had a chance to go back and see the different things they're doing right now, whether there's different areas they're going to change, improve or throw, like you said, a few new wrinkles in there," Patricia said.

"That's always one part of the challenge of seeing the team off the bye week, plus obviously it's a team that's rested and going to be able to come in and play fast and have some fresh legs underneath them."

Patricia also pointed out the Colts had an extra week to prepare, scout and game plan for Detroit specifically.