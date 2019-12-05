NFC NORTH: December goals for each team

Dec 05, 2019 at 10:02 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The stretch run of the 2019 NFL season is here, and the teams in the NFC North have put themselves in a position to have different goals over the final month of the season.

Green Bay and Minnesota are currently in the playoffs and fighting for the division title. Chicago is still alive in the playoff hunt, but will probably need a perfect December and some help along the way to make it. Detroit has been eliminated from playoff contention.

This week's NFC North column takes a look at the goals for each team with just four games remaining in the season:

GREEN BAY

Record: 9-3

Last week: Green Bay 31, New York Giants 13

This week: vs. Washington (3-13)

Remaining opponents: vs. Washington (3-13), vs. Chicago (6-6), at Minnesota (8-4), at Detroit (3-8-1)

Goal: Win the division and earn a first-round bye.

Currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff hunt, Green Bay is just a game behind New Orleans (10-2) and Seattle (10-2), currently the top two seeds in the conference. San Francisco also has 10 wins, but is currently the No. 5 seed due to Seattle leading the NFC West by tiebreakers.

New Orleans and Seattle still have to the play the 49ers over the last month of the season. Seattle also has to play the Rams (7-5). There are some tough games ahead for the 10-win teams.

Green Bay has two games remaining against three-win teams (Washington and Detroit) and get the Bears Week 15 at home. At Minnesota Week 16 is the game to circle. That one could decide the division and potentially one of the top two spots in the NFC for the Packers.

The Packers are 5-1 at Lambeau Field this season, with their only loss coming to Philadelphia back in Week 4. They definitely want that home-field advantage as long as they can get it.

MINNESOTA

Record: 8-4

Last week: Seattle 37, Minnesota 30

This week: vs. Detroit (3-8-1)

Remaining opponents: vs. Detroit (3-8-1), at Los Angeles Chargers (4-8), vs. Green Bay (9-3), vs. Chicago (6-6)

Goal: Defend home turf.

The Vikings are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC and will get to play three of their last four games in the friendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium, which also includes that Week 16 matchup with the Packers. The lone remaining road game for Minnesota is a Week 15 trip to Los Angeles to play the 4-8 Chargers.

If the Vikings defend home turf the rest of the way, at the minimum they get to 11 wins and will be in a good position to make the playoffs with only the Los Angeles Rams (7-5) being able to catch them. The Rams would need a perfect December to do so, and have to play Seattle (10-2), Dallas (6-6) and San Francisco (10-2) in their next three.

If the Vikings defend home turf, they have a great shot at the playoffs and even a division title.

Related Links

CHICAGO

Record: 6-6

Last week: Chicago 24, Detroit 20

This week: vs. Dallas (6-6)

Remaining opponents: vs. Dallas (6-6), at Green Bay (9-3), vs. Kansas City (8-4), at Minnesota (8-4)

Goal: Take it one week at a time.

The Bears are still in the playoff hunt at 6-6, but they'll likely need to win out and get some help along the way.

The Bears have had a couple close losses they'll end up lamenting if they fall short of their playoff bid, most notably the Week 1 loss to Green Bay (10-3) and the Week 8 defeat at the hands of the Chargers (17-16), both at Soldier Field.

If Chicago gets to 10 wins, they'll certainly have earned it with games still remaining at Green Bay and Minnesota, and a Week 16 matchup with Kansas City in Chicago.

For the Bears, who play tonight on Thursday Night Football, this last month is about controlling what they can control, one week at a time, one win at a time and see where it lands them.

DETROIT

Record: 3-8-1

Last week: Chicago 24, Detroit 20

This week: at Minnesota (8-4)

Remaining opponents: at Minnesota (8-4), vs. Tampa Bay (5-7), at Denver (4-8), vs. Green Bay (9-3)

Goal: Play some complete games and build confidence.

The Lions were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs with their loss last week to the Bears on Thanksgiving, which makes it three years in a row without a playoff appearance for Detroit.

The Lions join San Francisco and Kansas City as being the only teams in the NFL to have led in every game they've played this season. Detroit simply hasn't found a way to make enough of the plays that win games, especially late in games.

"I think that last inch is always the hardest, right," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said this week. "We're close, but we're not there, so we have to fix all of it."

That's got to be the goal for the Lions over the final quarter of the season: Find a way to cross that final inch, close out some wins and build some confidence.

Related Content

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Did Lions plan to focus on defense in 2022 NFL Draft?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes' post-draft press conference.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: CB Chase Lucas

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' seventh-round selection of cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

Lions draft CB Chase Lucas

With the 237th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select cornerback Chase Lucas.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: OLB James Houston

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of outside linebacker James Houston.

news

Lions draft OLB James Houston

With the 217th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select outside linebacker James Houston.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: LB Malcolm Rodriguez

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' sixth-round selection of linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

Lions trade down, draft LB Malcolm Rodriguez

With the 188th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Tight end James Mitchell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' fifth-round selection of tight end James Mitchell.

news

Lions draft tight end James Mitchell

With the 177th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select tight end James Mitchell.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects who could interest Lions on Day 3

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects that could interest the Detroit Lions on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

A CLOSER LOOK: Safety Kerby Joseph

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of safety Kerby Joseph.

news

Lions draft safety Kerby Joseph

With the 97th overall pick, the Detroit Lions select safety Kerby Joseph.

Advertising