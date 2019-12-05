NFC NORTH: December goals for each team

The stretch run of the 2019 NFL season is here, and the teams in the NFC North have put themselves in a position to have different goals over the final month of the season.

Green Bay and Minnesota are currently in the playoffs and fighting for the division title. Chicago is still alive in the playoff hunt, but will probably need a perfect December and some help along the way to make it. Detroit has been eliminated from playoff contention.

This week's NFC North column takes a look at the goals for each team with just four games remaining in the season:

GREEN BAY

Record: 9-3

Last week: Green Bay 31, New York Giants 13

This week: vs. Washington (3-13)

Remaining opponents: vs. Washington (3-13), vs. Chicago (6-6), at Minnesota (8-4), at Detroit (3-8-1)

Goal: Win the division and earn a first-round bye.

Currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff hunt, Green Bay is just a game behind New Orleans (10-2) and Seattle (10-2), currently the top two seeds in the conference. San Francisco also has 10 wins, but is currently the No. 5 seed due to Seattle leading the NFC West by tiebreakers.

New Orleans and Seattle still have to the play the 49ers over the last month of the season. Seattle also has to play the Rams (7-5). There are some tough games ahead for the 10-win teams.

Green Bay has two games remaining against three-win teams (Washington and Detroit) and get the Bears Week 15 at home. At Minnesota Week 16 is the game to circle. That one could decide the division and potentially one of the top two spots in the NFC for the Packers.