Lions announce Reserve/Future signings

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:
DB Godwin Igwebuike
DE Robert McCray
TE Hunter Thedford
Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following players to Reserve/Future contracts:
DB Godwin Igwebuike
DE Robert McCray
TE Hunter Thedford
The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have agreed to terms with Brad Holmes to become the team's new Executive Vice President and General Manager.
The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have acquired LB Shaun Dion Hamilton from the Washington Football Team via waivers.
The Detroit Lions announced today a list of grantees for 2021 who will receive funding generated by the team's social justice initiative, Detroit Lions Inspire Change.
The Lions announced Thursday that Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin, Bo Davis, Steve Gregory and Ty McKenzie will not coach in Saturday's game.
The Detroit Lions and Entercom announced a multiyear broadcast partnership today making 97.1 The Ticket the flagship station for Lions football.
The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Chris Spielman has joined the organization as Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO.
The Detroit Lions announced today DE Trey Flowers as the team's nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide.