Meet the Prospect: Cesar Ruiz

How he fits: Ruiz started five games at right guard and played in 10 games total for the Wolverines as a true freshman. He was moved to center (his more natural position) and started at center the following two seasons at Michigan, and is now considered one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2020 draft class. Ruiz plays with good technique and hands, and has adequate quickness. He's got both center and guard flexibility.

The Lions lost starting right guard Graham Glasgow in free agency. While they have a couple internal options to fill that role, it's also likely Detroit looks to add to that competition with a young lineman in this draft class. Detroit has three Day 2 selections – one in the second round and two picks in the third round.