Meet the Prospect: Cesar Ruiz

Apr 15, 2020 at 10:25 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Cesar Ruiz

Position: Center/guard

School: Michigan

Ht/Wt: 6-3/307

40-yard dash: 5.08

Bench: 28

Vertical: 33.0

Broad: 113.0

3-cone: 7.91

20-yard shuttle: 4.64

Meet the Prospect: Cesar Ruiz

View photos of NFL prospect Cesar Ruiz.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) readies to receive a snap from offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Michigan won 49-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
1 / 11

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 11

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan ocenter Cesar Ruiz lines up to snap the ball during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
3 / 11

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz during Michigan's annual spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 / 11

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz during Michigan's annual spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5 / 11

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks against Maryland in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Michigan 42-21. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
6 / 11

Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks against Notre Dame in the second half of an NCAA football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Notre Dame won 24-17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
7 / 11

Maryland inside linebacker Isaiah Davis (22) is blocked by Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
8 / 11

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Shea Patterson (2) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
9 / 11

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz defends the line during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State , Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
10 / 11

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan running back Karan Higdon (22) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
11 / 11

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he fits: Ruiz started five games at right guard and played in 10 games total for the Wolverines as a true freshman. He was moved to center (his more natural position) and started at center the following two seasons at Michigan, and is now considered one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2020 draft class. Ruiz plays with good technique and hands, and has adequate quickness. He's got both center and guard flexibility.

The Lions lost starting right guard Graham Glasgow in free agency. While they have a couple internal options to fill that role, it's also likely Detroit looks to add to that competition with a young lineman in this draft class. Detroit has three Day 2 selections – one in the second round and two picks in the third round.

Key observations: Ruiz was named the best pass-blocking center in the country by Pro Football Focus in 2019, with 447 snaps spent in pass protection and just eight pressures allowed and none over the final five games of the season. Ruiz allowed 19 quarterback pressures in 895 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons.

What they had to say about him: "Ruiz is an extremely consistent, physical and aware center. In pass protection, he has a tight punch and immediate anchor. His lower body is outrageously strong. He is very aware vs. twists/stunts. He lacks elite foot quickness, but he doesn't have any issues sliding and redirecting to stay square vs. defenders.

"In the run game, he latches and runs his feet to create movement. He is outstanding on combo blocks, staying under control, locating and walling off linebackers. His lack of foot quickness shows up on outside pulls. Overall, Ruiz reminds me of Travis Frederick coming out of Wisconsin." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

How he stacks up: That's pretty big praise by Jeremiah to compare Ruiz to Dallas' All-Pro center Travis Frederick. Ruiz comes in at No. 37 on Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 players in this draft class.

Ruiz is NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks' second best interior lineman behind LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry. The Athletic's Dan Brugler also lists Ruiz as the second best center in the draft behind Cushenberry.

CBS Sports lists Ruiz as the No. 42 overall prospect in the draft and the top interior offensive lineman.

What he had to say: "At Michigan I was always in my playbook I was always studying the offense, I was always doing a lot of things like that," Ruiz said at the Combine. "I just have a thing for football. That's where I think I stand out with these interviews, these formal interviews because I just know so much about football and I love football. So I'm learning new things. I'm actually locked in and engaged."

