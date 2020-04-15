Meet the Prospect: Cesar Ruiz

Name: Cesar Ruiz
Position: Center/guard
School: Michigan
Ht/Wt: 6-3/307
40-yard dash: 5.08
Bench: 28
Vertical: 33.0
Broad: 113.0
3-cone: 7.91
20-yard shuttle: 4.64
View photos of NFL prospect Cesar Ruiz.
How he fits: Ruiz started five games at right guard and played in 10 games total for the Wolverines as a true freshman. He was moved to center (his more natural position) and started at center the following two seasons at Michigan, and is now considered one of the top interior offensive linemen in the 2020 draft class. Ruiz plays with good technique and hands, and has adequate quickness. He's got both center and guard flexibility.
The Lions lost starting right guard Graham Glasgow in free agency. While they have a couple internal options to fill that role, it's also likely Detroit looks to add to that competition with a young lineman in this draft class. Detroit has three Day 2 selections – one in the second round and two picks in the third round.
Key observations: Ruiz was named the best pass-blocking center in the country by Pro Football Focus in 2019, with 447 snaps spent in pass protection and just eight pressures allowed and none over the final five games of the season. Ruiz allowed 19 quarterback pressures in 895 pass-blocking snaps over the past two seasons.
What they had to say about him: "Ruiz is an extremely consistent, physical and aware center. In pass protection, he has a tight punch and immediate anchor. His lower body is outrageously strong. He is very aware vs. twists/stunts. He lacks elite foot quickness, but he doesn't have any issues sliding and redirecting to stay square vs. defenders.
"In the run game, he latches and runs his feet to create movement. He is outstanding on combo blocks, staying under control, locating and walling off linebackers. His lack of foot quickness shows up on outside pulls. Overall, Ruiz reminds me of Travis Frederick coming out of Wisconsin." – Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network
How he stacks up: That's pretty big praise by Jeremiah to compare Ruiz to Dallas' All-Pro center Travis Frederick. Ruiz comes in at No. 37 on Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 players in this draft class.
Ruiz is NFL Network analyst Bucky Brooks' second best interior lineman behind LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry. The Athletic's Dan Brugler also lists Ruiz as the second best center in the draft behind Cushenberry.
CBS Sports lists Ruiz as the No. 42 overall prospect in the draft and the top interior offensive lineman.
What he had to say: "At Michigan I was always in my playbook I was always studying the offense, I was always doing a lot of things like that," Ruiz said at the Combine. "I just have a thing for football. That's where I think I stand out with these interviews, these formal interviews because I just know so much about football and I love football. So I'm learning new things. I'm actually locked in and engaged."