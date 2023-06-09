Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 51: Marvin Jones Jr. on returning to Lions, plus minicamp observations

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman provides the scoop on all things surrounding the Detroit Lions' week of mandatory minicamp. To start, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. joins Tim in studio to discuss his return to the Lions after two years with the Jaguars. The two talk about Marvin's experience with his new coaching staff, what he's seen from teammates Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin gives an update on what he's been up to with his family. After that, Tim and producer PJ Clark give you their observations from three days of practice in Allen Park, including notes on Sam LaPorta, Nate Sudfeld and the Lions' new-look secondary.