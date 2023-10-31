Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions hold off Raiders 26-14 on Monday Night Football

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 26-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The two talk through another stellar defensive effort by the Lions' defense, allowing only seven points and stifling the Raiders to just 157 total yards. Tim and PJ touch on standout performances by Alim McNeill, Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs before moving on to Jahmyr Gibbs' breakout game. After breaking down Gibbs' 189 total yards and long touchdown run, Tim and PJ look ahead at the NFL Trade Deadline and preview what's to come on the bye week for the Lions.