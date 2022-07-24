Lions place 3 players on PUP, 2 on NFI ahead of training camp

Okwara, who led the team with 10.0 sacks in 2020, played in just four contests last year due to a torn Achilles suffered Week 4 in Chicago.

Jacobs was a nice story for the Lions a year ago, earning a roster spot as an undrafted rookie out of camp and becoming a reliable starter on the outside before suffering a torn ACL in December in Denver.

Paschal, Detroit's second-round pick out of Kentucky, was dealing with an injury at the end of Detroit's offseason training program in June that kept him off the field.

"We're trying to be smart with him," Campbell said of Paschal. "He's got a lower extremity injury but just trying to be smart and there'll be a couple of guys that we'll back off today just to be smart and get them out of here healthy. But, all good."

It's unclear if Pascal's addition to the PUP list is his rehabbing the same injury or if it's something else he's working through.