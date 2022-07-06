Lions offseason questions: Position group to watch

Mike O'Hara: Backup quarterback

The competition I'm most interested in seeing in training camp is at a position the Lions hope they won't have to use. Tim Boyle and David Blough will compete to be the backup to starting quarterback Jared Goff. Goff is locked in as the starter, and much of the Lions' fortunes will depend on how he performs.

Head coach Dan Campbell made it clear during the offseason workouts that there will be legitimate competition for the backup job.

Blough and Boyle have similar backgrounds and some starting experience with the Lions. Blough went 0-5 as a starter in 2019 under head coach Matt Patricia and his staff. Boyle went 0-3 as a starter in 2021 under Campbell and his staff. It was his first season with the Lions. Blough was the No. 3 quarterback in 2021 and played only four snaps in one game.

There isn't a lot that separates Blough and Boyle statistically. In his five starts in 2019 Blough competed 54 percent of his passes with four TDs and six interceptions. In 2021 Boyle completed 64.9 percent of his passes with three TDs and six interceptions.

Blough seems to have a little more flair for the position. We'll see if that helps win the No. 2 job.

Editor's Pick: Cornerback

I'm interested to see the cornerback position in training camp. Last year that position was decimated by injuries. Several players had to step up as starting roles in the secondary were continuously shuffled.