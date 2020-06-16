Lions offseason questions: Position battle

During a typical NFL offseason with OTAs and minicamp practices, we get our first glimpse at who might earn a starting a role and where the competition is tough.

Since this year's offseason program is fully virtual, we have a lot to look forward to in that regard, since we won't see any lineups until training camp. Which position battle are you looking forward to most?

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Right guard

There are a number of competitions I'm excited to see play out, running back and linebacker among them. But the right guard spot is another one that could be heavily contested and fun to see how it shakes out.

The Lions re-signed veterans Kenny Wiggins and Oday Aboushi this offseason. Wiggins played 438 snaps last year and Aboushi 143. The teams also liked where undrafted rookie Beau Benzschawel was trending by the end of last year. Then the team drafted Jonah Jackson in the third round and Logan Stenberg in the fourth round. Starter Joe Dahl returns on the left side, and it's logical to expect he has a leg up to start there, though that's certainly not etched in stone, but who emerges on the right side will be interesting to watch.