Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020 08:00 AM

Lions offseason questions: Position battle

/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/selengowski-icon-111414.jpg
Lindsay Miller

Managing Editor

During a typical NFL offseason with OTAs and minicamp practices, we get our first glimpse at who might earn a starting a role and where the competition is tough.

Since this year's offseason program is fully virtual, we have a lot to look forward to in that regard, since we won't see any lineups until training camp. Which position battle are you looking forward to most?

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Right guard

There are a number of competitions I'm excited to see play out, running back and linebacker among them. But the right guard spot is another one that could be heavily contested and fun to see how it shakes out.

The Lions re-signed veterans Kenny Wiggins and Oday Aboushi this offseason. Wiggins played 438 snaps last year and Aboushi 143. The teams also liked where undrafted rookie Beau Benzschawel was trending by the end of last year. Then the team drafted Jonah Jackson in the third round and Logan Stenberg in the fourth round. Starter Joe Dahl returns on the left side, and it's logical to expect he has a leg up to start there, though that's certainly not etched in stone, but who emerges on the right side will be interesting to watch.

There's a lot of names there expected to throw their hat into the ring.

Mike O'Hara: Running back

My eyes will be on the running backs from the start of training camp until the last play of the season.

There are so many possibilities. For example: Does Kerryon Johnson return for a second season shortened by injury to take over as the lead back? Does rookie D’Andre Swift take away some snaps as a runner and slot receiver? That would keep Johnson and Swift on the field at the same time in some situations.

Does Bo Scarbrough become strictly a short-yardage specialist? And does another rookie back – fifth-round speedster Jason Huntley – work in as a big-play threat out of the backfield, receiver and return specialist?

There's a lot to watch. Can't wait to see what happens.

Detroit Lions Practice Facility reopening photos

 View photos as the Detroit Lions practice facility reopened on a limited basis Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Allen Park, Mich.

AP1
1 / 37
AP2
2 / 37
AP3
3 / 37
AP4
4 / 37
AP5
5 / 37
AP6
6 / 37
AP7
7 / 37
AP8
8 / 37
AP10
9 / 37
AP11
10 / 37
AP12
11 / 37
AP13
12 / 37
AP14
13 / 37
AP15
14 / 37
AP16
15 / 37
AP17
16 / 37
AP18
17 / 37
AP19
18 / 37
AP20
19 / 37
AP21
20 / 37
AP22
21 / 37
AP23
22 / 37
AP24
23 / 37
AP25
24 / 37
AP26
25 / 37
AP27
26 / 37
AP28
27 / 37
AP29
28 / 37
AP30
29 / 37
AP31
30 / 37
AP32
31 / 37
AP33
32 / 37
AP34
33 / 37
AP35
34 / 37
AP36
35 / 37
AP37
36 / 37
AP38
37 / 37

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Tori Petry: Offensive guard

After last year's rotation on the interior of the offensive line and the departure of Graham Glasgow in free agency, it will be interesting to watch who ends up filling those spots on either side of Frank Ragnow.

The Lions traded up to acquire Jonah Jackson in the draft for a reason, but he'll have to compete for one of two spots with returning starter Joe Dahl and veteran rotational guard Kenny Wiggins, as well as fourth-round pick Logan Stenberg.

Editor's Pick: Linebacker

With a lot of returning players — Jarrad Davis, Christian Jones, Jahlani Tavai — and a few new faces — Jamie Collins Sr., Reggie Ragland and Elijah Lee —the linebacker room is pretty crowded.

Jones said earlier this offseason there's a role available in the Lions' multiple defense for whoever proves themselves. I'm interested to see who earns those roles.

Related Content

Quarterback Matthew Stafford
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Why Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford is a top-10 QB 'poised for career year' in 2020

Cornerback Jeff Okudah
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions' Justin Coleman marvels at Jeff Okudah's attention to detail, desire to learn 'everything'

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) at the line of scrimmage during Day 2 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Friday, July 26, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 things we're missing this offseason

With no OTA practices or minicamp this offseason, Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 things we're missing.
Where are they now: Bubba Baker
news

Where are they now: Bubba Baker

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Bubba Baker.

Advertising