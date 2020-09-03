Lions name BetMGM first official sports betting partner

DETROIT, MI – The Detroit Lions announced today that BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC), is the club's first Official Sports Betting Partner. The partnership features fan-focused assets such as presenting sponsor of Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, as well as team broadcast programming, digital marketing assets, and in-stadium promotions and signage. These additions reflect an extension of the existing multi-year partnership with MGM Resorts and the Lions, which features the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club at Ford Field.

"The Detroit Lions historic relationship with BetMGM has been years in the making and we're proud to announce details of our official partnership," said Detroit Lions Team President Rod Wood. "We're continuously seeking new ways to entertain and involve our fans which is especially important during such unusual times; this partnership with BetMGM will provide additional and exciting opportunities to engage our fans."

BetMGM's Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost said, "When we first opened the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit in March, we hoped to develop deep relationships with the state's top teams. We are honored to be the first sports betting partner of the Lions and to offer their fans access to a variety of best-in-class promotions and perks only available on BetMGM."

Lions Bingo, available on the Detroit Lions mobile app, is a predictive game introduced during the 2019 season. Fans can play bingo while guessing what plays might happen or statistics achieved during home and away Lions games for various, non-cash prizes. New for 2020, with BetMGM as a partner, fans that accurately predict the right sequence of game scenarios will be eligible to win cash prizes and future all-expenses paid trips to visit MGM Resorts properties across the country.

David Tsai, President, Midwest Group, MGM Resorts, said, "All of us at MGM Grand Detroit are eager and ready to welcome the Detroit Lions and sports betting fans to our BetMGM Sports Lounge this football season. We know everyone is eager to get out of their homes and add some fun into their calendars. We are committed to raising the bar in delivering unique and entertaining experiences."

Lions Perks was first introduced during the 2018 season and is open to all fans at Lions home games within the team's mobile app. BetMGM and the BetMGM Sports Lounge at MGM Grand Detroit Casino will offer exclusive Lions Perks rewards and special offers. A portion of Lions Perks and BetMGM points can now also be gifted to benefit Detroit Lions Charities. Guests are encouraged to scan their Lions Perks Card for every merchandise or food/beverage purchase at Ford Field to earn entries into Gameday specific sweepstakes. Season Ticket Members also qualify for Super Bowl and Pro Bowl Sweepstakes when scanning their Lions Perks card for in-stadium purchases.

To access both Lions Bingo and Lions Perks, fans can download the Lions mobile app, available on iOS and Android.