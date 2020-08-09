Lions looking to take Golladay's game to the next level

Golladay had the most touchdowns among all receivers last season and his 17 receptions of 25-plus yards also led the NFL, but the biggest difference between his numbers and those of Hopkins or Thomas is the sheer volume of receptions no matter what defenses do to try and limit them. Hopkins, who was traded to Arizona this offseason, has caught at least 100 passes in each of his last two seasons. Thomas set an NFL record with 149 grabs last season and has at least 100 catches in each of his last three seasons.

To Bevell's point, everyone knew the ball was going to Hopkins and Thomas in the Texans' and Saints' passing offenses the past couple seasons, but it didn't matter. That's where Bevell wants Golladay's game to evolve to.

The Lions have three good receivers in Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola, and they like to distribute the ball around to all three, which is one of the reasons why Golladay had 65 receptions last season. All three Lions receivers had at least 60 catches last season.

But in crunch time, needing a big play late in a game, the Lions want Golladay to be that go-to player where defenses know it's coming and still have a hard time stopping it, much like Calvin Johnson was for the team.

The good thing for Golladay is he's only entering his fourth season and the ceiling is still very high for the former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois. He's in line for a contract extension likely sometime this year, and he's a big part of Bevell's plans on offense this year.