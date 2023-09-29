Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions defeat Packers 34-20, David Montgomery scores 3 TD in primetime

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 34-20 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. The two discuss the stellar defensive effort from the Lions, as the Packers were held to just three points in the first half. They recap strong performances from cornerback Jerry Jacobs, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson and defensive tackle Alim McNeill before shifting to Detroit's offense, led by 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns from running back David Montgomery. After notes on Jared Goff's play action efficiency and Josh Reynolds' highlight catch, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's matchup against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.
