Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 78: Lions-Buccaneers Divisional Round preview with James Houston & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To start, Lions legend and Super Bowl champion T.J. Lang sits down with Tim to share some playoff insight and go over the Key Matchups for Sunday's game, including Aidan Hutchinson vs. Luke Goedeke and Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Christian Izien. After that, Buccaneers senior writer/editor Scott Smith calls in to update us on where the Buccaneers are at after these two teams last met in Week 6 of this season. Scott recaps Baker Mayfield's first season in Tampa, as well as notes the development of rookie defensive linemen Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby. To close things out, linebacker James Houston joins Tim to chat about his return to the active roster on Thursday, his rehab process to get back on the field this season and his experience on the sideline at Ford Field last week. Check back Sunday for postgame coverage as the Lions take on the Buccaneers for a trip to the NFC Championship Game!