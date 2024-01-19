Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 78: Lions-Buccaneers Divisional Round preview with James Houston & more

Jan 19, 2024 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To start, Lions legend and Super Bowl champion T.J. Lang sits down with Tim to share some playoff insight and go over the Key Matchups for Sunday's game, including Aidan Hutchinson vs. Luke Goedeke and Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Christian Izien. After that, Buccaneers senior writer/editor Scott Smith calls in to update us on where the Buccaneers are at after these two teams last met in Week 6 of this season. Scott recaps Baker Mayfield's first season in Tampa, as well as notes the development of rookie defensive linemen Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby. To close things out, linebacker James Houston joins Tim to chat about his return to the active roster on Thursday, his rehab process to get back on the field this season and his experience on the sideline at Ford Field last week. Check back Sunday for postgame coverage as the Lions take on the Buccaneers for a trip to the NFC Championship Game!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Key Matchups for Buccaneers at Lions with T.J. Lang
  • 19:35: Scott Smith on Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the Buccaneers
  • 34:21: James Houston on returning to the roster, rehabbing his injury and playing in the playoffs

Related Content

news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Jared Goff leads Lions to 24-23 win over Rams in NFC Wild Card Round

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Round.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 77: Lions-Rams playoff preview with Taylor Decker, Alim McNeill & more

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Dan Miller, Jourdan Rodrigue, Taylor Decker and Alim McNeill.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Vikings 30-20 in Week 18, will host Rams in Wild Card round

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18 and previews the Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 76: Ifeatu Melifonwu on late-season breakout & Lions-Vikings in Week 18

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Mike O'Hara, Mark Craig and Ifeatu Melifonwu.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 75: Kerby Joseph on two-interception game, previews Cowboys for Week 17

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Kerby Joseph and Jon Machota.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 74: Jared Goff helps preview Lions' divisional matchup against Vikings

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Jared Goff and Kevin Seifert.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Broncos 42-17, Jared Goff throws 5 TDs in primetime Week 15 win

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 73: Jack Campbell talks Lions' defense before Week 15 against Broncos

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Saturday's game with Justin Rogers, Aric DiLalla and Jack Campbell.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions fall to Bears 28-13 in Week 14 matchup in Chicago

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 72: Sam LaPorta on historic rookie year & Lions at Bears Week 14 preview

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's game with Brad Biggs & Sam LaPorta.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle postgame breakdown: Lions beat Saints 33-28 behind Sam LaPorta's career-best performance

On this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints.
