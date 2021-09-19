Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 19, 2021 at 06:54 AM
First place in the NFC North is on the line as the Detroit Lions hit the road for a Monday Night Football showdown at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Sept. 20. This will be both the Lions' first road game and divisional matchup of the regular season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: ESPN

  • Play-by-play: Steve Levy
  • Color Commentary: Brian Griese
  • Analyst: Louis Riddick
  • Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins. Simply go to www.DetroitLions.com or the Detroit Lions Mobile App and click on the banner at the top of the page once the game has started.

Postgame: Watch Lions Postgame Live following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, live player interviews, scores from around the league, the play of the game and more.

Meet the Opponent: Green Bay Packers

Meet this weeks opponents, the Green Bay Packers.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton
Head Coach Matt LaFleur

Offensive Coordinator: Nathaniel Hackett

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Barry

Special Teams Coordinator: Maurice Drayton

WR Davante Adams Backed up by Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor
WR Davante Adams

Backed up by Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor

LT Elgton Kenkins Backed up by Yosh Nijman
LT Elgton Kenkins

Backed up by Yosh Nijman

LG Lucas Patrick Backed up by Jon Runyan
LG Lucas Patrick

Backed up by Jon Runyan

C Josh Myers Backed up by Jake Hanson
C Josh Myers

Backed up by Jake Hanson

RG Royce Newman Backed up by Jon Runyan
RG Royce Newman

Backed up by Jon Runyan

RT Billy Turner Backed up by Dennis Kelly
RT Billy Turner

Backed up by Dennis Kelly

TE Mercedes Lewis Backed up by Josiah Deguara
TE Mercedes Lewis

Backed up by Josiah Deguara

TE Robert Tonyan Backed up by Dominique Dafney
TE Robert Tonyan

Backed up by Dominique Dafney

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Backed up by Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Backed up by Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers

QB Aaron Rodgers Backed up by Jordan Love
QB Aaron Rodgers

Backed up by Jordan Love

RB Aaron Jones Backed up by AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill
RB Aaron Jones

Backed up by AJ Dillon and Kylin Hill

DE Dean Lowry Backed up by Tyler Lancaster
DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Tyler Lancaster

NT Kenny Clark Backed up by T.J. Slaton
NT Kenny Clark

Backed up by T.J. Slaton

DE Kingsley Keke Backed up by Jack Heflin
DE Kingsley Keke

Backed up by Jack Heflin

OLB Preston Smith Backed up by Rashan Gary and Chauncey Rivers
OLB Preston Smith

Backed up by Rashan Gary and Chauncey Rivers

ILB Krys Barnes Backed up by Oren Burks and Isaiah Mcduffie
ILB Krys Barnes

Backed up by Oren Burks and Isaiah Mcduffie

ILB De'Vondre Campbell Backed up by Ty Summers
ILB De'Vondre Campbell

Backed up by Ty Summers

OLB Za'Darius Smith Backed up by Jonathan Garvin
OLB Za'Darius Smith

Backed up by Jonathan Garvin

CB Jaire Alexander Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Shemar Jean-Charles
CB Jaire Alexander

Backed up by Chandon Sullivan and Shemar Jean-Charles

CB Kevin King Backed up by Eric Stokes and Isaac Yiadom
CB Kevin King

Backed up by Eric Stokes and Isaac Yiadom

S Adrian Amos Backed up by Vernon Scott
S Adrian Amos

Backed up by Vernon Scott

S Darnell Savage Backed up by Henry Black
S Darnell Savage

Backed up by Henry Black

K Mason Crosby
K Mason Crosby

P/H Corey Bojorquez
P/H Corey Bojorquez

PR Amari Rodgers Backed up by Randall Cobb
PR Amari Rodgers

Backed up by Randall Cobb

KR Kylin Hill Backed up by Amari Rodgers and Chandon Sullivan
KR Kylin Hill

Backed up by Amari Rodgers and Chandon Sullivan

LS Hunter Bradley
LS Hunter Bradley

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 97.1 FM | The Ticket

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2021 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win fantastic weekly prizes! In addition to the weekly prize for the first Blackout Bingo winner, a Bingo earns you one entry into the monthly drawing for a $100 gift card to the Lions Team Shop, an Arch Bingo earns five entries and a Blackout Bingo earns you 10 entries.

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict, presented by WynnBet. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a gift card to the Lions Team Shop. The top scorer each week will win two tickets to the next Lions home game.

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

