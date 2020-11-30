KEY QUESTIONS: What was Bevell's message to the team after taking over as interim head coach?

What does Bevell want his fingerprint to be on this team?

The thing he said a number of times is that he really has to be himself. Bevell's had a lot of stops around the league and has seen a lot of different head coaches. There are great things from each and every one of them he's learned.

"I'm just going to be myself. I'm asking the guys to come in with a refreshed attitude ready to work, number one, but ready to have a good time," Bevell said. "Just kind of let them play with their hair on fire, let them play fast, let them play free and then we'll worry about the end result at the end."

Bevell said it's OK to have a great time and work hard at the same time, and that's what he wants the players to do the rest of the season.

How does Bevell expect the team to respond to his coaching style the last five weeks?

It's tough to see or feel emotions over two Zoom calls, but he said he wants the players to feel his juice and his energy. He also wants them to come in and start having more fun.