Lions 2024 NFL Draft pick set

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in two weeks in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

For the rest of the league, the business of improving their football teams has either started or will get started now that Detroit and Baltimore were eliminated in the Conference title games.

The Lions' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game has locked in their position for the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit. The Lions will have the No. 29 overall pick with Baltimore having pick 30 due to them having a better record than Detroit during the regular season.

The last time the Lions' first pick of the first round was in the 20s, they took All-Pro center Frank Ragnow at No. 20 in 2018. The last time Detroit made a pick in the high 20s was in 2015 when they took guard Laken Tomlinson at No. 28 after moving back from No. 23 with Denver.

The Lions have a terrific young roster that came a couple plays short of making the Super Bowl. General manager Brad Holmes has been terrific adding young talent to the roster through the draft and that's expected to continue this offseason.