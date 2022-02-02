Campbell thinks Glenn would be 'a great fit' with Saints

Glenn also interviewed for Denver's head coach opening last month and said he really enjoyed that process with their GM George Paton. He loved talking about the big picture with the Broncos in what Glenn said was an interview that spanned more than six hours.

"To me, just getting a chance to express myself on how to be a head coach more than anything," Glenn said. "Regardless of who the organization is, just for those guys to pick me out as a guy they think can run the organization, I mean, that's an enjoyment within itself. I try to prepare the best I can. I'm going to keep putting my best foot forward and if I win the job I win the job and if I don't I get ready for the next opportunity."

But Glenn is still focused on being the best defensive coordinator he can be for the Detroit Lions. He said he's been going over game tape of every defensive play from this past season when he has an opportunity in his hotel room this week.