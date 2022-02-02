Campbell thinks Glenn would be 'a great fit' with Saints

Feb 01, 2022 at 08:00 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MOBILE – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted Tuesday he's a little worried about losing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to this year's head coach hiring cycle.

Glenn has an interview scheduled Wednesday with the New Orleans Saints for their vacant head coach position after Sean Peyton stepped down last week. Glenn was in New Orleans as their defensive backs coach the previous five seasons before coming over to join Campbell's staff in 2021 as Detroit's defensive coordinator. He took over one of the worst secondaries in the NFL when he arrived in New Orleans and by the time he left they were one of the league's best.

"Well, he'd be a great fit (with the Saints)," Campbell told a group of reporters Tuesday night. "That's why I'm nervous. Honestly, AG would be a great fit for just about anybody. That's how much I think of him and know where he's going. I know that's real, that's out there, they have a good feel of AG. AG has a great feel of that organization."

Campbell would obviously be happy for Glenn if he gets the job, but he also knows what kind of loss it would be to his coaching staff.

The raw numbers may not bear it, but Glenn battled major injuries on defense and still helped develop a lot of young defenders that played hard and look to have a bright future.

Glenn spoke to the local media following Detroit's American Team practice Tuesday. He enjoyed taking an advisory role while defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant ran the defense, and said he's just living in the moment and is excited about Wednesday's interview with the Saints.

"Whenever my time (to be a head coach) comes, it comes," Glenn said. "I think we all know that at some time in my career that's what I want to do. But I said this before and I'll say it again, I want to be the best defensive coordinator the Detroit Lions ever had. Also, I look forward to that day I become a head coach. The interviews are coming around and I'm enjoying those things, they are fun."

Lions arrive at Senior Bowl

View photos of the Lions arrival at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 15

Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Glenn also interviewed for Denver's head coach opening last month and said he really enjoyed that process with their GM George Paton. He loved talking about the big picture with the Broncos in what Glenn said was an interview that spanned more than six hours.

"To me, just getting a chance to express myself on how to be a head coach more than anything," Glenn said. "Regardless of who the organization is, just for those guys to pick me out as a guy they think can run the organization, I mean, that's an enjoyment within itself. I try to prepare the best I can. I'm going to keep putting my best foot forward and if I win the job I win the job and if I don't I get ready for the next opportunity."

But Glenn is still focused on being the best defensive coordinator he can be for the Detroit Lions. He said he's been going over game tape of every defensive play from this past season when he has an opportunity in his hotel room this week.

"There's some things we can do a lot better," Glenn said. "Obviously, we're going to get draft picks and free agents and stuff like that, just the overall schematics of what we're doing, I'm enjoying just watching that and talking to the coaches about things we can do better in that aspect."

