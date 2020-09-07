Lions sign free agent RB Adrian Peterson

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent RB Adrian Peterson and placed RB Bo Scarbrough on Reserve/Inured. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Peterson comes to Detroit for his 14th NFL season after most recently spending the last two seasons with the Washington Football Team. Entering the NFL out of Oklahoma as the seventh overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson has also had stints with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.
He has career totals of 3,036 rushing attempts for 14,216 yards (4.7 avg.) and 111 touchdowns, ranking eighth in NFL history in attempts, fifth in yards and fourth in rushing touchdowns. The 2012 NFL MVP, Peterson has been named AP All-Pro seven times, has been selected to seven Pro Bowls, was a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team and rushed for an NFL single-game record 296 yards on Nov. 4, 2007.