Lions sign free agent RB Adrian Peterson

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed free agent RB Adrian Peterson and placed RB Bo Scarbrough on Reserve/Inured. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Peterson comes to Detroit for his 14th NFL season after most recently spending the last two seasons with the Washington Football Team. Entering the NFL out of Oklahoma as the seventh overall selection by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2007 NFL Draft, Peterson has also had stints with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals.