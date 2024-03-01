Jill Costanza on NFL Women's Forum: 'It's powerful to see us all together'

INDIANAPOLIS – Jill Costanza never dreamed of working and coaching in the NFL.

"When I grew up, I didn't see women (in the NFL)," Costanza told detroitlions.com at the NFL Scouting Combine this week. "I had no desire to work in the NFL or in male sports until I saw Maral Javadifar with the Buccaneers when I was 40. It was like, 'Holy moly, I can be a strength and conditioning coach in the NFL?'"

Costanza just finished her third season as the Detroit Lions Director of Sports Science.

This week at the NFL Scouting Combine Costanza took part in the NFL Women's Forum as a panel speaker alongside the 11 other female coaches across the league. The NFL leads all major male sports leagues with the most women in coaching roles.

"It's powerful to see us all together," Costanza said of all 12 women on the stage together this week looking to inspire young women to follow their path to the NFL. "I know the Lions, especially with Mrs. Sheila (Hamp) and Mr. Steve (Hamp) they have created an environment where even the men in the organization are great allies. I've been in some [crappy] environments, and I must say this is the best I've ever been a part of. We have such a great environment. I feel like I belong.