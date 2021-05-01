Lions draft running back Jermar Jefferson

The Detroit Lions finished off the 2021 NFL Draft with the selection of Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson with the 257th pick (seventh round).

A three-year starter at Oregon State, Jefferson was the featured runner in their spread attack. He was pressed into starting duty as a freshman due to injury, and carried 239 times for 1,380 yards (5.8 average) with 12 touchdowns. He also caught 25 passes that season.

He's coming off a terrific season in 2020 as a junior, averaging 143.0 rushing yards per game (858 yards in only six games), which was the fourth best in college football.

Jefferson (5-10, 206) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at his pro day, and based off his production in college, he said Saturday he was a little surprised he wasn't drafted sooner. He said Detroit is getting a running back who's going to come in and run angry.