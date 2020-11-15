INACTIVES: Lions vs. Washington

The Detroit Lions knew they weren't going to have the services of Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay for today's game vs. Washington, as he continues to rehab from a hip injury. Golladay was ruled out on Friday's injury report.
But the team got some good news Sunday morning in regards to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was questionable to play today with a toe injury. Hockenson is active today.
"I think T.J. – he's a very tough kid," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday. "He pushes through a lot of stuff."
Hockenson comes into today's matchup against Washington's No. 1-ranked pass defense as Detroit's leader in targets (49), receptions (34) and receiving touchdowns (5). Without Golladay in the lineup, the Lions could look to Hockenson to help fill the void in the passing game.
Detroit will, however, have to shuffle the offensive line again with Halapoulivaati Vaitai inactive due to a foot injury. I expect Tyrell Crosby to start at right tackle and Joe Dahl to slot into the starting lineup at guard.
On defense, Detroit will be without starting defensive tackle Nick Williams due to a shoulder injury. Williams has played in seven games with 14 tackles. I expect John Penisini to play an expanded role for Detroit's defense today.
Linebacker Jarrad Davis is also inactive because of a knee injury suffered this week. Davis has been playing roles on both defense and special teams the last few weeks.
Detroit also won't have the services of receiver and return man Jamal Agnew, who will miss a second straight game with a rib injury. If last week is any indication, Danny Amendola will likely return punts with Marvin Hall on kickoffs in Agnew's place.
Joining Golladay, Williams, Vaitai, Davis and Agnew on Detroit's inactive list today are: Quarterback David Blough and guard Logan Stenberg.