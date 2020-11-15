INACTIVES: Lions vs. Washington

The Detroit Lions knew they weren't going to have the services of Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay for today's game vs. Washington, as he continues to rehab from a hip injury. Golladay was ruled out on Friday's injury report.

But the team got some good news Sunday morning in regards to tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was questionable to play today with a toe injury. Hockenson is active today.

"I think T.J. – he's a very tough kid," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Friday. "He pushes through a lot of stuff."

Hockenson comes into today's matchup against Washington's No. 1-ranked pass defense as Detroit's leader in targets (49), receptions (34) and receiving touchdowns (5). Without Golladay in the lineup, the Lions could look to Hockenson to help fill the void in the passing game.