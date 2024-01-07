INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions' defense is getting an infusion of veteran talent back in the fold today as they host the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale at Ford Field. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson are off injured reserve and expected to play today against the Vikings.

McNeill has missed the last four games after suffering a knee sprain Dec. 30 in Detroit's win in New Orleans. McNeill is second on the Lions with 5.0 sacks and he's also chipped in 31 tackles (16 solo), nine quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He's stout against the run and gives the Lions an interior pass-rush presence.