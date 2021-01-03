INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was listed as questionable coming into today's regular-season finale vs. the Vikings with thumb, rib and ankle injuries, is active today for the Lions.

Stafford injured his right ankle on the first possession of last week's loss to Tampa Bay. He left the game and never returned. Stafford sat out practice Wednesday, but returned Thursday and Friday in limited fashion and is good to go today. He needs 209 yards to record his eighth 4,000-yard passing season.

Detroit will also have starting center Frank Ragnow back after he missed the last two games with a throat injury that affected his vocal cords. Ragnow just started talking again this week. It will be interesting to see if he's able to handle some of the line calls, or if that will fall on Stafford.