INACTIVES: Lions vs. Ravens

The Detroit Lions are down a starter on the edge of their defense today as they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.

Starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers, who missed all of practice this week with shoulder and knee injuries, and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is inactive and won't play today.

Flowers was the team's fifth leading tackler (9) through two games. Expect veteran Charles Harris to be tasked with picking up some of the slack on the edge for Detroit's defense. Harris has recorded one sack in Detroit's first two contests. Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant could also see action there as well.

Also inactive today is inside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., who the team confirmed this week they are attempting to trade. The Lions want to go younger and more athletic at the position, and that means veteran Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Derrick Barnes are going to see more action on defense. The expectation is for both to play, depending on the defensive package.