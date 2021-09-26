INACTIVES: Lions vs. Ravens

Sep 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions are down a starter on the edge of their defense today as they host the Baltimore Ravens at Ford Field.

Starting outside linebacker Trey Flowers, who missed all of practice this week with shoulder and knee injuries, and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, is inactive and won't play today.

Flowers was the team's fifth leading tackler (9) through two games. Expect veteran Charles Harris to be tasked with picking up some of the slack on the edge for Detroit's defense. Harris has recorded one sack in Detroit's first two contests. Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant could also see action there as well.

Also inactive today is inside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., who the team confirmed this week they are attempting to trade. The Lions want to go younger and more athletic at the position, and that means veteran Jalen Reeves-Maybin and rookie Derrick Barnes are going to see more action on defense. The expectation is for both to play, depending on the defensive package.

"It's time for us to start to look at some of our young guys," defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said Thursday.

Joining Flowers and Collins on the inactive list for Detroit today are running back Jermar Jefferson and wide receiver Tom Kennedy.

Detroit placed defensive end Kevin Strong on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he'll miss at least the next three games. Detroit got terrific performances from defensive ends Michael Brockers and Nick Williams last week in Green Bay, and they'll be looking for more of the same against a Ravens' offense that leads the NFL in rushing, averaging 220 yards on the ground per game. Rookie Levi Onwuzurike should play a key rotational role today as well with Strong out.

Detroit will also have a new kicker today as Ryan Santoso takes over kicking duties for Austin Seibert, who was placed on the COVID-19 list this week.

