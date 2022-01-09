INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

Jan 09, 2022 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Lions will get Jared Goff back at quarterback today against the Packers, but will be without rookie right tackle Penei Sewell.

Goff has missed the last two games due to a knee injury and COVID-19 protocols, but he returned to practice this week and will look to finish out the season strong under center. Goff has played pretty well the second half of the season since Detroit made the switch to head coach Dan Campbell calling plays, and the emergence of Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown at wide receiver. He's completed 67 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions with a 99.1 passer rating since the bye.

Sewell tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, and even though he was taken off the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, he was then added to the injury report with a thumb injury and illness. He is inactive today. It means Sewell's rookie season is over, but what a first season in Detroit it was. The No. 7 overall pick finished as the No. 24 overall tackle in the NFL by Pro Football Focus heading into Sunday's slate of games. He was graded top 10 as a run blocker. Sewell was credited with allowing just five sacks in 16 starts this season.

Expect Matt Nelson to fill in for Sewell at right tackle today, with Will Holden playing the swing tackle role. Nelson started eight games at right tackle earlier in the year when Taylor Decker was out with a finger injury and Sewell moved over to the left side the first half of the season to fill his spot.

All six players listed as questionable on Friday's practice report, including Goff, are active and expected to play today. That list also included defensive end Michael Brockers (neck), guard Jonah Jackson (elbow/knee), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder), Reynolds (thigh) and tight end Brock Wright (groin).

Detroit ruled out fullback Jason Cabinda Friday due to the knee injury he suffered a couple weeks ago in Atlanta.

Along with Sewell and Cabinda, the rest of Detroit's inactive list today includes: Running back Jermar Jefferson, quarterback David Blough, defensive end Jashon Cornell, wide receiver Trinity Benson and tackle Dan Skipper.

Advertising