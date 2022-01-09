INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Lions will get Jared Goff back at quarterback today against the Packers, but will be without rookie right tackle Penei Sewell.

Goff has missed the last two games due to a knee injury and COVID-19 protocols, but he returned to practice this week and will look to finish out the season strong under center. Goff has played pretty well the second half of the season since Detroit made the switch to head coach Dan Campbell calling plays, and the emergence of Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown at wide receiver. He's completed 67 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions with a 99.1 passer rating since the bye.