INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions are getting healthier on defense.
Defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), safety DeShon Elliott (finger) and cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) are all active today for the Lions after missing last week's contest vs. Miami. For Harris, it's his first game back after missing the last three with a groin injury.
The Lions have just six takeaways on the season, which is tied with Washington for the second fewest in the NFL ahead of only Las Vegas' four. Harris has proven to be a player who can help take the ball away. His strip sack of Carson Wentz in Week 2 led to a Lions safety and touchdown on the next possession to help the Lions win. Harris forced two fumbles last season to go along with his 7.5 sacks.
Elliott is the team's third leading tackler (49) behind only linebackers Alex Anzalone (55) and Malcolm Rodriguez (50). He's also got an interception and a fumble recovery this season.
The Packers have 10 giveaways on the year, which ranks in the middle of the pack in the league.
Harris was joined by left tackle Taylor Decker, running back D’Andre Swift and tight end Brock Wright as players listed as questionable, but all four are active Sunday.
It will be interesting to see how the Lions use Swift, who played just 33 snaps and had 10 total touches last week against Miami after missing his previous three games with shoulder and ankle injuries. Will he be a bigger part of the offense today?
Wide receiver Josh Reynolds, who suffered a back injury in practice this week, is inactive after receiving a doubtful status on Friday. The team signed wide receiver Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad to the active roster on Saturday and elevated wide receiver Brandon Zylstra and tight end Shane Zylstra from the practice squad.
The Lions' offense will be without Reynolds, wide receiver DJ Chark (IR) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (traded to Minnesota) for Sunday's matchup with the Packers. Wright and rookie fifth-round draft pick James Mitchell are expected to get more run at tight end in Hockenson's absence.
Joining Reynolds on Detroit's inactive list Sunday are cornerback Chase Lucas, safety Ifeatu Melifonwu, tackle Matt Nelson, cornerback AJ Parker, defensive lineman Michael Brockers and defensive lineman Austin Bryant.