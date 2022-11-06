INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

Defensive lineman Charles Harris (groin), safety DeShon Elliott (finger) and cornerback Mike Hughes (knee) are all active today for the Lions after missing last week's contest vs. Miami. For Harris, it's his first game back after missing the last three with a groin injury.

The Lions have just six takeaways on the season, which is tied with Washington for the second fewest in the NFL ahead of only Las Vegas' four. Harris has proven to be a player who can help take the ball away. His strip sack of Carson Wentz in Week 2 led to a Lions safety and touchdown on the next possession to help the Lions win. Harris forced two fumbles last season to go along with his 7.5 sacks.