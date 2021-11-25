INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Jared Goff said Tuesday he was going to be a game-time decision to play today in front of a nationally televised audience on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears with a strained oblique injury.
The decision has been made, and Goff is active.
Lions head coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week it was trending towards Goff playing after he missed last week's game in Cleveland with the injury. Goff took part in all of the team's walkthroughs this week and said he was feeling much better.
Goff has to be happy to be back and to get another crack at the Bears this season. The Lions lost 24-14 in Chicago Week 4, mostly because they turned the ball over four times in Chicago's red zone.
Goff had one of his best games of the season in Chicago. He completed 24-of-38 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. His 105.0 passer rating in that contest was his highest of the season.
"You look back on it, but we were a different then, they were a different team then, things have gone on," Goff said this week when asked about getting a second chance at the Bears. "They've had some injuries, we've had some injuries. We've actually had people come back off with (Taylor) Decker coming back and added Josh (Reynolds).
"So, it's a little bit different, but at the same time you do look at that and see things you like and see things that you maybe wish you would've had up that week and maybe put them in this week."
The Lions already ruled out right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) and wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee) on Wednesday's injury report. All four players are inactive today.
Joining them on Detroit's inactive list today is quarterback David Blough, which means Tim Boyle, who started in place of Goff last week, will be Goff's backup this week.