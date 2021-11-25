INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

"You look back on it, but we were a different then, they were a different team then, things have gone on," Goff said this week when asked about getting a second chance at the Bears. "They've had some injuries, we've had some injuries. We've actually had people come back off with (Taylor) Decker coming back and added Josh (Reynolds).

"So, it's a little bit different, but at the same time you do look at that and see things you like and see things that you maybe wish you would've had up that week and maybe put them in this week."

The Lions already ruled out right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), tackle Matt Nelson (ankle) and wide receiver Trinity Benson (knee) on Wednesday's injury report. All four players are inactive today.