INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Peoples-Jones is active for Detroit for the first time since the team traded for the veteran receiver at the trade deadline. He had just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games with Cleveland to begin this season, but he's coming off a 2022 season that saw him catch 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Peoples-Jones, 6-2, 204, can play outside or inside and has special teams value as well. With him active today vs. the Bears the Lions have made rookie wide receiver Antoine Green inactive.