INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Detroit Lions fans will get their first look at newly acquired wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones today as the Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.
Peoples-Jones is active for Detroit for the first time since the team traded for the veteran receiver at the trade deadline. He had just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games with Cleveland to begin this season, but he's coming off a 2022 season that saw him catch 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Peoples-Jones, 6-2, 204, can play outside or inside and has special teams value as well. With him active today vs. the Bears the Lions have made rookie wide receiver Antoine Green inactive.
Also inactive for Detroit is starting left guard Jonah Jackson, who was ruled out Friday with a wrist injury. Jackson was injured in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his first game back after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.
Shuffling around upfront along their offensive line has been nothing new for the Lions this season with left tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow and Jackson all missing time this year. Kayode Awosika is likely to start in place of Jackson today, but the Lions also have Colby Sorsdal and Dan Skipper active and available to step in if needed.
Detroit elevated defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad on Saturday and he's going to get an opportunity to play today with Levi Onwuzurike, Isaiah Buggs and Brodric Martin all inactive upfront on defense. At 6-foot-4, 338 pounds, Bohanna adds some beef and experience to the line having 27 games and 10 starts under his belt with Dallas the last two seasons.
"Those guys know they've got to earn their reps and we say early in the week, 'Man, you've got to earn it and you'll get an opportunity. And if you prove that you're worthy of it, then we'll put you in the game,'" Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week when asked about Bohanna.
"So, yeah, all of those guys know that are on the vet squad, that they're going to have an opportunity, and most of those guys are ones that have been here for the duration."
Cornerback Steven Gilmore and linebacker Trevor Nowaske round out today's inactive list for Detroit.