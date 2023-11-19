INACTIVES: Lions vs. Bears

Nov 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions fans will get their first look at newly acquired wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones today as the Lions host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field.

Peoples-Jones is active for Detroit for the first time since the team traded for the veteran receiver at the trade deadline. He had just eight receptions for 97 yards in seven games with Cleveland to begin this season, but he's coming off a 2022 season that saw him catch 61 passes for 839 yards and three touchdowns. Peoples-Jones, 6-2, 204, can play outside or inside and has special teams value as well. With him active today vs. the Bears the Lions have made rookie wide receiver Antoine Green inactive.

Also inactive for Detroit is starting left guard Jonah Jackson, who was ruled out Friday with a wrist injury. Jackson was injured in last week's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his first game back after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

Shuffling around upfront along their offensive line has been nothing new for the Lions this season with left tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow and Jackson all missing time this year. Kayode Awosika is likely to start in place of Jackson today, but the Lions also have Colby Sorsdal and Dan Skipper active and available to step in if needed.

Detroit elevated defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna from the practice squad on Saturday and he's going to get an opportunity to play today with Levi Onwuzurike, Isaiah Buggs and Brodric Martin all inactive upfront on defense. At 6-foot-4, 338 pounds, Bohanna adds some beef and experience to the line having 27 games and 10 starts under his belt with Dallas the last two seasons.

Practice photos: November 17, 2023

View photos from the Detroit Lions practice on Friday, November 17, 2023.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 19

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 19

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 19

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 19

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 19

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Daurice Fountain (84) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver Daurice Fountain (84) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (39) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 19

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (39) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 19

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 19

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 19

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Daurice Fountain (84) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 19

Detroit Lions wide receiver Daurice Fountain (84) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 19

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during practice at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on November 17, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"Those guys know they've got to earn their reps and we say early in the week, 'Man, you've got to earn it and you'll get an opportunity. And if you prove that you're worthy of it, then we'll put you in the game,'" Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week when asked about Bohanna.

"So, yeah, all of those guys know that are on the vet squad, that they're going to have an opportunity, and most of those guys are ones that have been here for the duration."

Cornerback Steven Gilmore and linebacker Trevor Nowaske round out today's inactive list for Detroit.

Related Content

news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bears

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Bears matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions must reshuffle o-line again with Jackson ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Chicago Bears and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Who is a player to watch the second half of the season?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Chicago Bears. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Montgomery treating Bears game like any other: 'Just going to be me'

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back David Montgomery playing against his former team, wide receiver Jameson Williams' impact and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Week 11 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Find out what the Chicago Bears are saying as they prepare for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions add a veteran pass rusher to practice squad

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster moves, preparing for a division matchup and more.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand heading into Week 11

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into Week 11of the 2023 NFL season. 
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What stood out to Campbell from Sunday's win in Los Angeles?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference. 
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown has career day in Lions' win over Chargers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
Advertising