INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Oct 10, 2021 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MINNEAPOLIS – Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday there was a chance left tackle Penei Sewell and tight end T.J. Hockenson could play today after dealing with ankle and knee injuries, respectively, all week.

Sewell missed practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, but was back in limited fashion at practice Friday. Hockenson sat out Wednesday's practice with a sore knee, but returned to Thursday and Friday's practices as a limited participant.

Both Sewell and Hockenson are active today. That's certainly good news for a Detroit football team trying to secure their first win of the season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings today.

Having Sewell active and able to play is a big plus for the Lions against a Minnesota defensive front that is one of the best in football. The Vikings have 13 sacks in four games, with veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter leading the way with five. Right tackle Matt Nelson will see Hunter most of the contest. Sewell will match up mostly with D.J. Wonnum and Everson Griffen on the left side.

Hockenson is second on the team with 22 receptions and leads the Lions in receiving yards (215) and touchdowns (2). He's arguably Detroit's top weapon in the passing game, and one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets. Him being active is a huge boost for the offense. The Lions did elevate tight end Shane Zylstra from the practice squad on Saturday for today's game just in case. Interestingly, the Vikings have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end this season.

Along with Sewell and Hockenson, running back D'Andre Swift (groin), running back Jamaal Williams (hip) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) were also listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but all three are active today. Flowers is back after missing the last two contests.

Also back for the Lions is kicker Austin Seibert, who missed the last two games after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He came off that list and returned to practice this week and will assume kicking duties for the Lions. Ryan Santoso did a nice job filling in the last two weeks.

Inactive for Detroit today are: Running back Jermar Jefferson, wide receiver Tom Kennedy, defensive end Eric Banks, defensive end Jashon Cornell, outside linebacker Jessie Lemonier and cornerback Daryl Worley.

Related Content

news

FOUR DOWNS: Lions lose another heartbreaker

Four downs following the Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings includes another heartbreaker, defensive performance, the two-point conversion and three-man rush.
news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 19-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Oruwariye a steady presence at CB for Lions

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including cornerback Amani Oruwariye's performance, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Despite 0-4 start, Campbell thinks Lions are closer than they appear

Despite the Detroit Lions' 0-4 start to the season, head coach Dan Campbell thinks this team is closer than they may appear.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions sticking with hot hand approach in backfield

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including dividing up carries at running back, limiting the big plays on defense and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions dealing with injuries on offensive line

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries on the offensive line, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Week 5 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand four games into the season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand four games into the 2021 season.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What are the injury updates from Sunday's game?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
Advertising