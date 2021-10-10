INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Having Sewell active and able to play is a big plus for the Lions against a Minnesota defensive front that is one of the best in football. The Vikings have 13 sacks in four games, with veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter leading the way with five. Right tackle Matt Nelson will see Hunter most of the contest. Sewell will match up mostly with D.J. Wonnum and Everson Griffen on the left side.

Hockenson is second on the team with 22 receptions and leads the Lions in receiving yards (215) and touchdowns (2). He's arguably Detroit's top weapon in the passing game, and one of quarterback Jared Goff's favorite targets. Him being active is a huge boost for the offense. The Lions did elevate tight end Shane Zylstra from the practice squad on Saturday for today's game just in case. Interestingly, the Vikings have yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end this season.

Along with Sewell and Hockenson, running back D'Andre Swift (groin), running back Jamaal Williams (hip) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (knee) were also listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but all three are active today. Flowers is back after missing the last two contests.

Also back for the Lions is kicker Austin Seibert, who missed the last two games after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He came off that list and returned to practice this week and will assume kicking duties for the Lions. Ryan Santoso did a nice job filling in the last two weeks.