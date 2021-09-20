INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

The Detroit Lions knew they wouldn't have wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong tonight in Green Bay due to concussions both players suffered last week, but the team did get some good news in that all four players listed as questionable to play on Saturday's injury report are active.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder), along with wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) were listed as questionable, but all are good to go tonight in Green Bay.

With Williams out, the Lions are looking for someone to step up in the receiver room.