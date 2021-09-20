INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Sep 20, 2021
Tim Twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions knew they wouldn't have wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong tonight in Green Bay due to concussions both players suffered last week, but the team did get some good news in that all four players listed as questionable to play on Saturday's injury report are active.

Defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder) and outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder), along with wide receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) were listed as questionable, but all are good to go tonight in Green Bay.

With Williams out, the Lions are looking for someone to step up in the receiver room.

"We're definitely going to need some guys to step up because Tyrell, that's going to be hard to replace," Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said this week. "He was a starter in this league and a veteran at that. That's hard to replace at this point with a young group, but guys have got to step up and start making a name for themselves at some point, might as well start this week."

One name to mention among that group of young pass catchers is Tom Kennedy. The former professional lacrosse player turned NFL receiver is active for the first time this season after being a healthy inactive last week.

Rookie second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike is also active and will play after missing last week's contest due to a hip injury. He'll slot into the interior defensive line rotation to help fill the void of Strong's absence.

Joining Williams and Strong on Detroit's inactive list tonight are: Running back Jermar Jefferson, outside linebacker Austin Bryant and newly signed cornerback Corey Ballentine.

Also of note, second-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara is active in place of Bryant. It was the other way around last week vs. San Francisco with Bryant getting the nod and Okwara inactive.

Advertising