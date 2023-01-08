INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

The Detroit Lions are getting starting safety DeShon Elliott back from injury for tonight's regular season finale in Green Bay after he missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, but the team will be without starting cornerback Jeff Okudah , who is inactive after showing up on Friday's injury report with a shoulder injury.

Okudah was listed as questionable to play tonight. He has started 15 games this season and is second on the team with seven passes defended and fourth with 73 tackles. Expect veteran Mike Hughes to fill in opposite Jerry Jacobs at cornerback. Hughes has been splitting time at cornerback with Okudah the last couple weeks.