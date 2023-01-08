INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

The Detroit Lions are getting starting safety DeShon Elliott back from injury for tonight's regular season finale in Green Bay after he missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury, but the team will be without starting cornerback Jeff Okudah, who is inactive after showing up on Friday's injury report with a shoulder injury.
Okudah was listed as questionable to play tonight. He has started 15 games this season and is second on the team with seven passes defended and fourth with 73 tackles. Expect veteran Mike Hughes to fill in opposite Jerry Jacobs at cornerback. Hughes has been splitting time at cornerback with Okudah the last couple weeks.
The Packers come into tonight's matchup ranked 14th in points per game (22.1), 16th in total offense (340.9) and 17th in passing (215.3).
Elliott (shoulder), center Frank Ragnow (foot) and fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) were also listed as questionable to play tonight but all three are active.
The Lions ruled out guard Kayode Awosika (ankle) on Friday. He and Okudah are joined on the Lions' inactive list by defensive lineman Michael Brockers, defensive lineman Austin Bryant, running back Craig Reynolds, running back Jermar Jefferson, and guard Ross Pierschbacher.