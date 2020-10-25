INACTIVES: Lions at Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the league's second ranked passing offense, and arguably one of the best receiving duos in the league in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. The Detroit Lions square off against that potent Falcons passing game in Atlanta today and will have to do so without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Trufant's been battling a hamstring injury most of the season and will miss his second straight contest because of it. He'll also miss out on an opportunity to square off against a team he spent his first seven seasons playing for. Trufant signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason.