INACTIVES: Lions at Falcons

Oct 25, 2020 at 11:30 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Atlanta Falcons have the league's second ranked passing offense, and arguably one of the best receiving duos in the league in Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. The Detroit Lions square off against that potent Falcons passing game in Atlanta today and will have to do so without starting cornerback Desmond Trufant, who is inactive due to a hamstring injury.

Trufant's been battling a hamstring injury most of the season and will miss his second straight contest because of it. He'll also miss out on an opportunity to square off against a team he spent his first seven seasons playing for. Trufant signed with the Lions as a free agent this offseason.

The task of trying to slow down Jones and Ridley will now fall on second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye and rookie Jeff Okudah. Opposing passers are completing just 42.3 percent of their passes when throwing in Oruwariye's direction so far this season with a 62.0 passer rating and no touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus statistics. Teams are completing 73.1 percent of their passes on Okudah, with a 94.9 rating, but he hasn't allowed a touchdown in his coverage yet this season.

Special teams ace Miles Killebrew is also inactive today. Killebrew is dealing with a personal situation and was ruled out Saturday.

The Lions will be getting cornerback Mike Ford back today. He's missed the first five games due to an ankle injury, but was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is active for today's game.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (foot), guard Joe Dahl (groin), defensive end Trey Flowers (wrist), wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (knee) and center Frank Ragnow (groin) were on the injury report this week for the Lions, but all five are active.

Joining Trufant and Killebrew on Detroit's inactive list today in Atlanta are: Quarterback David Blough, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, running back Bo Scarbrough and guard Logan Stenberg.

