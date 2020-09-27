INACTIVES: Lions at Cardinals

The Detroit Lions got some good news on the injury front today, as they look to secure a win in Arizona to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.
Detroit will have the services of Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay and starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, both of whom missed Detroit's first two contests.
Golladay was Detroit's leading receiver last season, and he led the NFL with 11 touchdown grabs. He's one of the best deep-threat pass catchers in the game (averaged 18.3 yards per reception last season). Detroit's offense has missed him the last two weeks. His presence should open things up for all of Detroit's other pass catchers.
View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Arizona for their Week 3 game against the Cardinals.
Vaitai signed with Detroit this offseason after spending his first four seasons in Philadelphia. He's been one of the best run-blocking tackles in football the last couple seasons and could have an immediate impact in that department today. Both Golladay and Vaitai were listed as questionable on Friday's practice report.
Detroit already knew they'd be without veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant today. They downgraded him to out Saturday with a hamstring injury suffered week 1 vs. Chicago. He sat out last week and will miss his second straight game. I expect the rookie Jeff Okudah to start his second straight game opposite Amani Oruwariye in place of Trufant.
New NFL rules allow for rosters of up to 48 players on gameday, as long as at least eight players are offensive linemen. Detroit has eight linemen active today, so their five inactive players are: Trufant, running back Ty Johnson, safety C.J. Moore, guard Logan Stenberg and tight end Hunter Bryant.