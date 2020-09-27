INACTIVES: Lions at Cardinals

Vaitai signed with Detroit this offseason after spending his first four seasons in Philadelphia. He's been one of the best run-blocking tackles in football the last couple seasons and could have an immediate impact in that department today. Both Golladay and Vaitai were listed as questionable on Friday's practice report.

Detroit already knew they'd be without veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant today. They downgraded him to out Saturday with a hamstring injury suffered week 1 vs. Chicago. He sat out last week and will miss his second straight game. I expect the rookie Jeff Okudah to start his second straight game opposite Amani Oruwariye in place of Trufant.