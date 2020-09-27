INACTIVES: Lions at Cardinals

Sep 27, 2020 at 02:57 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions got some good news on the injury front today, as they look to secure a win in Arizona to avoid an 0-3 start to the season.

Detroit will have the services of Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay and starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, both of whom missed Detroit's first two contests.

Golladay was Detroit's leading receiver last season, and he led the NFL with 11 touchdown grabs. He's one of the best deep-threat pass catchers in the game (averaged 18.3 yards per reception last season). Detroit's offense has missed him the last two weeks. His presence should open things up for all of Detroit's other pass catchers.

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals: Travel Photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions' trip to Arizona for their Week 3 game against the Cardinals.

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions safety Duron Harmon (26) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
xx Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 39

xx Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
xx Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 39

xx Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Julian Okwara (99) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 39

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 39

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 39

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 39

Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 39

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 39

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 39

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Danny Shelton (71) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 39

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (65) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) Traveling to Arizona sept. 26, 2020(Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Vaitai signed with Detroit this offseason after spending his first four seasons in Philadelphia. He's been one of the best run-blocking tackles in football the last couple seasons and could have an immediate impact in that department today. Both Golladay and Vaitai were listed as questionable on Friday's practice report.

Detroit already knew they'd be without veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant today. They downgraded him to out Saturday with a hamstring injury suffered week 1 vs. Chicago. He sat out last week and will miss his second straight game. I expect the rookie Jeff Okudah to start his second straight game opposite Amani Oruwariye in place of Trufant.

New NFL rules allow for rosters of up to 48 players on gameday, as long as at least eight players are offensive linemen. Detroit has eight linemen active today, so their five inactive players are: Trufant, running back Ty Johnson, safety C.J. Moore, guard Logan Stenberg and tight end Hunter Bryant.

Related Content

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Cardinals

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Cardinals matchup.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 23, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Golladay hopes to return, listed as questionable for Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Kenny Golladay's status, Jeff Okudah's encore and more.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is pulled down by Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What do Lions need to do to get a win in Arizona?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 3 matchup in Arizona.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions offensive lineman Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NOTEBOOK: Rookie Jonah Jackson fitting right in on offensive line

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie OL Jonah Jackson's performance, defensive line needing to improve and more.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 9, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

NOTEBOOK: Golladay returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Kenny Golladay's return to practice, win rates up front and more.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

Stafford on Players' Tribune essay: 'I just thought it was important'

Quarterback Matthew Stafford talked to reporters Wednesday about why he decided to write his "We Can't Just Stick to Football" essay for The Players' Tribune.
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
news

Week 3 opponent: What the Cardinals are saying

Find out what the Arizona Cardinals are saying as they prepare for their Week 3 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

NFC NORTH: Where each team stands 2 weeks into the season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand two weeks into the 2020 NFL season.
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin during training camp practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on September 17, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What did Patricia think of Okudah's debut?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 42-21 loss to the Packers.

Advertising