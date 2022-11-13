INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

"No setbacks there, he's passed all the protocol to this point," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "He's full go today and as long as there's no issues, he should be good for the game."

The news isn't as good for rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, however.

Rodriguez suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of last week's game that held him to just 19 snaps. He was limited in practice all week while wearing a heavy elbow brace. He is inactive and will miss his first game of the season. He's currently third on the Lions with 54 tackles and leads the team with five tackles for loss.