INACTIVES: Lions at Bears

CHICAGO – The Detroit Lions will have the services of one of their rookie defensive playmakers who was questionable to play today in Chicago, but they'll be without another.
Safety Kerby Joseph, who's been responsible for two forced fumbles and two interceptions over Detroit's last three games, is active today after clearing the NFL return to play concussion protocol.
The Week 9 NFC Defensive Player of the Week, Joseph picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers twice in last week's 15-9 Lions win but left in the fourth quarter and did not return after being evaluated for a concussion. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but took part in practice in full on Friday.
"No setbacks there, he's passed all the protocol to this point," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "He's full go today and as long as there's no issues, he should be good for the game."
The news isn't as good for rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, however.
Rodriguez suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter of last week's game that held him to just 19 snaps. He was limited in practice all week while wearing a heavy elbow brace. He is inactive and will miss his first game of the season. He's currently third on the Lions with 54 tackles and leads the team with five tackles for loss.
Expect second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes to start alongside Alex Anzalone at one of the two stacked linebacker spots. Barnes is coming off his best game of the season last week against the Packers where he had 12 tackles, one sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defended. The team also has Chris Board, Josh Woods, Anthony Pittman and Jarrad Davis at linebacker. Davis was elevated from the practice squad.
Cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle) and safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) were also questionable coming in after being limited in practice all week. Both are inactive.
The team ruled out wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) on Friday and listed tackle Matt Nelson (calf) as doubtful. Both players are inactive.
Rounding out Detroit's inactive list Sunday are healthy scratches for defensive lineman Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant.
Fullback Jason Cabinda will make his 2022 debut after being activated from the PUP list on Saturday.