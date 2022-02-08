How Cephus & Benson factor into Lions' plans at WR

Cephus is one to keep an eye once the team gets back in the building and begins the offseason training program. He injured his collar bone Week 5 in Minnesota and was lost for the season. He was off to a pretty good start before the injury. He had 15 receptions for 204 yards and a couple scores in just four and a half games.

"I feel like Q (Cephus) was really taking some strides before he got hurt," Randle El said. "You see flashes in Q for sure because Q just has this unbelievable – like he can get off the field and jump. Being able to just put it up (to him) and make a play. You see him go up one hand and be able to come down with it."

The Lions are on the lookout for a player that can help their offense move the ball down the field. It will be interesting to see where a healthy Cephus, entering year three, might fit into the mix.