How Cephus & Benson factor into Lions' plans at WR

Feb 08, 2022 at 09:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said down at the Senior Bowl last week he hoped the Lions added a WR in free agency and used the NFL Draft to get a couple more to help boost competition.

He said the Lions are on the lookout for a true No. 1 guy to play the X receiver spot and be a dominant threat down the field to complement Amon-Ra St. Brown in the slot.

Currently, St. Brown, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson and Javon McKinley are under contract next season, with Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

2022 Pro Bowl photos

View photos of Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson and Detroit Lions Cheerleader Micah at the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, NV.

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
1 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
2 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
3 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
4 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
5 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
6 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
7 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
8 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
9 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
10 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
11 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
12 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
13 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
14 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
15 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
16 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
17 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
18 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
19 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
20 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
21 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
22 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
23 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
24 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
25 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
26 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
27 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
28 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
29 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
30 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
31 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
32 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
33 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
34 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
35 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
36 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
37 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
38 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
39 / 40

Detroit Lions Cheerleaders Micah during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)
40 / 40

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during the Pro Bowl on February 6, 2022. (Detroit Lions)

Detroit Lions/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Cephus is one to keep an eye once the team gets back in the building and begins the offseason training program. He injured his collar bone Week 5 in Minnesota and was lost for the season. He was off to a pretty good start before the injury. He had 15 receptions for 204 yards and a couple scores in just four and a half games.

"I feel like Q (Cephus) was really taking some strides before he got hurt," Randle El said. "You see flashes in Q for sure because Q just has this unbelievable – like he can get off the field and jump. Being able to just put it up (to him) and make a play. You see him go up one hand and be able to come down with it."

The Lions are on the lookout for a player that can help their offense move the ball down the field. It will be interesting to see where a healthy Cephus, entering year three, might fit into the mix.

Randle El says he's also still intrigued by Benson as well. The Lions traded a fifth-round pick for Benson before the season, but he played in just eight games and caught 10 passes. Randle El said the team viewed him as a developmental player when they traded for him and they haven't given up hope he can be the player they expected.

"He's going to be alright. I think he can help us too," Randle El said of Benson. "You see the speed. You see the route running. You can see the catching ability, especially balls on the sideline, the deep outs and stuff like that. He threatens you in terms of the DB getting out of his break, getting out of your back pedal. We see those things. Now it's just about, 'Hey, how much can we get him in this offense like this is your package.' You see it, you're just like, 'come on, bring it out."

When the dust settles on the offseason and the Lions get back to work in the spring and summer, expect there to be a lot of competition at the wide receiver position.

Related Content

news

Goff talks offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 & more

Tim Twentyman caught up with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who talked about his offseason routine, optimism heading into 2022 and more.
news

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas has Michigan ties, grew up a Lions fan

SDSU DE Cameron Thomas, who has Michigan ties and grew up a Lions fan, was excited to work with the Detroit coaching staff during the Senior Bowl, even though his week was cut short due to injury.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at Senior Bowl practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who stood out during Senior Bowl practices.
news

FSU edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II turns heads at Senior Bowl

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II had a great week of practice at the Senior Bowl.
news

Could Senior Bowl wide receivers be in Lions' offseason plans?

Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said he hopes the team adds three WRs this offseason. Could any of the WR prospects at the Senior Bowl fit?
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the third day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Ben Johnson has spoken with Campbell multiple times about OC job

Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson said he's spoken with head coach Dan Campbell multiple times about the open offensive coordinator position.
news

Lions getting a good look at top QB prospects at Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions are getting a good look at some of the top quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft at the Senior Bowl this week.
news

TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from the second day of Senior Bowl practices.
news

Lions coaches encouraging Connor Heyward to embrace his versatility

Connor Heyward has experience playing running back and tight end, and the Lions offensive coaches are encouraging him to embrace his position versatility this week at the Senior Bowl.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What is Campbell's focus at the Senior Bowl this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Senior Bowl media session.
Advertising