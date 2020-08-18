Hockenson wants to improve his game & have more fun with it

"Sometimes guys after an injury come back and baby that," Hockenson said. "That's not something I want to do. That's something I don't even want to pay attention to. That's what I'm getting towards and that's kind of where I'm at, at this point."

Kittle became the highest paid tight end in the NFL this offseason after signing a $75 million extension with San Francisco. Hockenson said Kittle works his tail off and deserved the contract. After Hockenson texted him congratulating him on the new contract, Kittle responded simply with a money bag emoji.

"It was kind of funny," Hockenson said. "He's just a good guy. He really deserved that. It paved the way for all of us younger tight ends."

As a rookie three seasons ago, Kittle caught 43 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games (seven starts) after he was selected in the fifth round by the 49ers. He exploded in year two, however, with 88 receptions for 1,377 yards and five scores. He followed that up last season with 85 catches for 1,053 yards and another five touchdowns. He's turned into one of the most productive tight ends in the game, and seems to have a lot of fun doing it.