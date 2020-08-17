'Dagger Time': Lions putting an emphasis on finishing games

"We call it Dagger Time now, so it's a little fun," Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson said after Monday's first padded practice. "It's something we came up with in a team meeting. Everyone says finish, but I think we wanted to change it up. We've heard that throughout all growing up is finish, finish, finish, but we kind of wanted to put our own little spin on it.

"It was something Stafford came up with and we're just all trying to buy into it. It's a little spin that us as an offense and as a team we've adopted."

It goes to show just how small the margin of error is in the NFL between winning and losing that the Lions can be leading or tied in the fourth quarter of 11 games and finish with just three wins on the year. Coaches and players preach all the time how games come down to just a handful of plays. Detroit didn't find a way to make enough of those plays late in games last year.