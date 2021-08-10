Hand looking to stay healthy and let his talent show

The Lions want Hand to put his bigger, healthy body to use on the defensive line.

"The biggest thing is, we challenged him to play the run," said defensive line coach Todd Wash. "We know he can rush the passer when he's healthy and stuff. This offseason we challenged him to really get in there and play the four technique ... play the three. He really showed us he's willing to do it.

"This is going to be a good year for him. If he comes up and plays well, good things could happen not only for him but for us as a football team. We're going to put pressure on him. He's a talented football player.