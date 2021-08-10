training-camp-news

Presented by

Hand looking to stay healthy and let his talent show

Aug 10, 2021 at 08:06 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Da’Shawn Hand has been given a challenge by the Detroit Lions' coaching staff to stay healthy and put his natural ability to good use.

It's not something he is resisting. In fact, he welcomes it.

Hand's talent level was obvious as a rookie in 2018. He was a playmaker. In 13 games with eight starts he had three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

As a fourth-round draft pick out of Alabama, Hand looked like one of the steals of the 2018 draft.

Unfortunately, Hand did little to build on that promising beginning. Dogged by injuries, Hand played only 13 games the last two years combined with three starts. He had one forced fumble and no sacks.

With a new coaching staff, a new defensive scheme and a weight gain of about 25 pounds, Hand feels good about what he can accomplish this season.

"I've been blessed to have an opportunity to come back," Hand said after Monday's training camp practice. "They believe in me. I've been doing things the right way, and they paid off.

"That's why I'm still here. I just want my talent to show. I want to stay healthy, and I want to show you all I can really do this. I can be a bona fide player in this league."

Hand worked to get his body in playing shape in the offseason. That included bulking up to 290 to 295 pounds after playing at around 270 last year.

Related Links

"Luckily, the NFL gives us a nice salary, so I can afford a chef," Hand said. "I like to eat. The chef got me right."

What was on the menu?

"Lobster ravioli with white butter truffle sauce," Hand said – for starters. "Chicken wraps. High on steak and potatoes, potatoes, potatoes ... potatoes. Just trying to be more carbs heavy.

"Last year I was so honed in on leaning out. I leaned out a little too much."

Training Camp photos: August 7, 2021

View photos from Day 7 of Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Saturday August 7, 2021.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 25

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 25

Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 25

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 25

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) Detroit lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell (58) Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) Detroit Lions tight end Darren Fells (80) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 25

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 25

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 25

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) Detroit Lions center Evan Boehm (62) Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) Detroit Lions center Drake Jackson (60) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 25

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) Detroit Lions center Evan Boehm (62) Detroit Lions linebacker Tavante Beckett (59) Detroit Lions center Drake Jackson (60) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit lions tight end Charlie Taumoepeau (43) Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 25

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) & Fans during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 25

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) & Fans during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 25

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 25

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) & Fans during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 25

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) & Fans during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 25

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 25

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 25

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 25

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 25

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 25

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 25

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 25

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 25

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 25

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 25

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 25

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Family Fest Practice at Ford Field, in Detroit MI on August 7th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Lions want Hand to put his bigger, healthy body to use on the defensive line.

"The biggest thing is, we challenged him to play the run," said defensive line coach Todd Wash. "We know he can rush the passer when he's healthy and stuff. This offseason we challenged him to really get in there and play the four technique ... play the three. He really showed us he's willing to do it.

"This is going to be a good year for him. If he comes up and plays well, good things could happen not only for him but for us as a football team. We're going to put pressure on him. He's a talented football player.

"The biggest thing is, he's going to get in there and play stout against the run. So far, I think he's doing a great job for us."

Related Content

news

Raymond putting in work to take advantage of opportunity with Lions

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has an opportunity to earn a role on offense in addition to return duties, and he's putting in the work during training camp to take advantage.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of cornerback Amani Oruwariye during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from second week of camp practices

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the second week of Detroit Lions training camp practices.
news

Inside linebacker competition keeping players focused

According to LB Jamie Collins Sr., the competition at inside linebacker is keeping the players in that room very focused.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Vaitai ready to bounce back after injury-plagued first year in Detroit

Halapoulivaati Vaitai started training camp this year with high expectations on what he can bring to the Detroit Lions' offensive line, and in good health to accomplish it.
news

Julian Okwara standing out in padded practices

Second-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara has stood out so far during padded training camp practices.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 6 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice. 
Advertising