Fox looking to build on Pro Bowl first season

What a debut season for Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox.

After a tight position battle in training camp with Arryn Siposs to win Detroit's punting job, Fox made his first start Week 1 vs. Chicago with a 49.3 punting average on four punts, a 49.3 net average, and he dropped two punts inside the 20-yard line. Not many people outside of maybe Fox and the Lions thought that performance Sept. 13 at Ford Field was just the beginning of what would become a Pro Bowl season for Fox.

He finished the season third in the league with a 49.1 punting average and second with a 44.8 net-punting average. The net average is a new Lions record. Fox joined tight end T.J. Hockenson and center Frank Ragnow as Detroit's representatives to the Pro Bowl in the NFC.

What should have Lions fans even more excited when it comes to Fox and his future with the Lions is that he thinks there's still a lot of room for improvement.