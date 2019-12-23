FOUR DOWNS: How Johnson performed in return

FIRST DOWN: JOHNSON'S RETURN

"That's probably the most fun I've had in a year," running back Kerryon Johnson said Sunday after his return to the Lions lineup after missing the last eight weeks with a knee injury. "It was great just to get back out there, get to contribute a little bit and be able to play."

It's been a long eight weeks for Johnson as he's rehabbed and gotten himself to a point where he could come back and play the final two weeks of the season. He rushed 10 times for 42 yards (4.2 average) in Detroit's 27-17 loss to the Broncos.

That's about as many carries as Johnson expected to get after so much time off. He said Lions head coach Matt Patricia gave him the option this week to return or shut it down for the year, and the choice was easy for him.

"Coach Patricia said, 'Look, you know, obviously, you don't have to do this,'" Johnson said. "I said, 'no, I want to play.' I just felt like it was the right thing to do, something I wanted to do for myself and for the team and (Patricia) gave me an opportunity. I went through practice, had a good week and it paid off."

Johnson said the knee came out no worse for wear and he thought he saw the game well and made some good runs. He ran with a brace on the right knee for the first time in his career and said he'll probably continue to wear it moving forward.