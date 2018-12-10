FOUR DOWNS: Defense continues to impress in victory over Cardinals

THIRD DOWN: BIG PLAY SLAY

For all the big plays Darius Slay has made over his six-year career, Sunday marked a first for the All Pro.

He broke perfectly on a third-quarter pass from Josh Rosen intended for wide receiver Trent Sherfield along the right sideline and returned it 67 yards for his first career touchdown.

"Fast, it was a good play by him," head coach Matt Patricia said of the play, which happened right in front of him along the visiting sideline.

"I think he did a really good job of coming out of the break, he read the receiver really well. Obviously, Slay is a great player and kind of read the receiver coming up and he was able to kind of get his weight down and break in front of it and be able to come up with the interception. It was a hard catch for him and great job by him staying in bounds. I thought he would kind of drift out, but he did a great job. He's athletic and fast and then he ran by me."

Slay also broke up three passes, making it the 11th time in his career he's defended at least three passes in a game.

It's been an up and down year for Slay after he led the league with eight interceptions and defended 26 passes to lead the league in both categories last season.